Inaugural NUSTAR Run draws over 3,000 runners to Cebu coastal route

Over 3,000 runners gathered along the resort’s seaside boardwalk on August 23, 2026, for the inaugural NUSTAR Run.

Seeing thousands of runners participate shows us that there is a strong community for these experiences and inspires us to create even more meaningful wellness initiatives. Mark Vincent Fajarda VP for Marketing, NUSTAR Resort Cebu

The multi-distance event featuring 1K, 3K, 6K, 10K, 16K, and 21K routes brought together seasoned athletes, families, and everyday fitness enthusiasts along Cebu’s scenic coastal path. Route entertainment with running DJ Cody, dedicated music zones, and a seaside finisher village turned the early morning race into a community-wide gathering.

Elite athletes and community finishers share the pavement

Top elite distance runners Artjoy Torregosa and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal ran alongside participants, while popular fitness creator Aira Lopez joined the pack. In the flagship 21K category, Glady Kiptoo took first place in the male division, followed by Johnn Dizon and Erik Chepsiror. Artjoy Torregosa claimed the top spot in the female division, with Ruth Gacheru and Lizana Abella securing second and third place.

Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

The turnout highlights a growing shift in the local lifestyle, where active wellness events are increasingly serving as central gathering points for the community. The addition of a signature road race along the South Road Properties provides accessible opportunities for recreation and healthy living close to the city center.

“Seeing thousands of runners participate shows us that there is a strong community for these experiences and inspires us to create even more meaningful wellness initiatives,” Mark Vincent Fajarda, VP for Marketing, NUSTAR Resort Cebu shared.

A vision for holistic wellness and community

The race forms part of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s broader ‘In Full Balance’ framework, which aims to integrate health, sports, and community engagement alongside its core hospitality offerings.

Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

“These wellness activities reflect our belief that balance comes from caring for both the mind and body while creating meaningful experiences our community can enjoy together,” said Mark Vincent Fajarda. “We wanted to show that wellness can take many forms, whether through mindful activities like yoga and sound healing or more active experiences like running.”

Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

To manage race logistics and technical operations, organizers partnered with local athlete Janice Pasculado and her team, ensuring the course met standards for safety and runner flow. “Janice Pasculado and her team of athletes brought the experience, technical expertise, and understanding of the running community needed to turn our vision into a well-executed event,” Fajarda added.

Growing the local coastal sports scene

Fresh off its recognition as the Hotel of the Year at the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards, NUSTAR Resort Cebu is accelerating the region’s sports tourism momentum. Events like the NUSTAR Run provide dedicated spaces for guests and locals to connect outside traditional commercial settings. Beyond road races on the pavement, this momentum extends directly to the water along the resort’s boardwalk with the return of the NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2026 for its second year from September 19 to 20.

Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

By uniting land and sea sports along the coast, NUSTAR continues to broaden active recreation options while reinforcing movement as a central part of everyday urban life.

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