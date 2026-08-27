Coal plant outages trigger red alert for Visayas grid on Thursday

(PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA — The Visayas grid was placed under a red alert again on Thursday evening, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to tight power supplies caused by several major coal-fired power plants going offline.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) noted that a yellow alert is also in effect from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Available capacity in the grid is around 2,344 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is expected to reach 2,452MW.

READ: Power interruptions loom over Visayas grid

NGCP issues yellow alert whenever a grid’s operating margin is not enough against the contingency requirement while a red alert is up when supply is insufficient to meet both the demand and the grid’s regulating requirement.

Supply has been low in the Visayas due to the forced outage of some power plants particularly the Units 1 and 2 of the Therma Visayas Inc., as well as the Unit 1 of the Kepco SPC Power Corp.

NGCP said nine power plants are unavailable for this month alone, while 20 others are not working as far back as 2021.

It said 16 other power plants are working on derated capacities, resulting in a loss of around 916.2MW for the Visayas grid.

Energy officials said measures are now being undertaken to address the situation, with NGCP tasked to put up battery-power facilities to boost supply. (PNA)

READ: Brownout expected again as Visayas grid faces 8th red alert for August

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