From France to Cebu: Adam Desvaux’s 28,000-kilometer journey home

Filipino-French cyclist Adam Desvaux | CEBU HAPPENINGS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Adam Desvaux, the bicycle was never supposed to take him around the world.

As a child, it was simply a way to move around.

He rode with his grandfather and father during summer trips to France. In Cebu, he used it to get around the city, whether to go shopping or visit places. It was leisure and transportation — a way of spending time with the people around him.

He never thought of himself as a cyclist.

Years later, that same bicycle would carry him more than 28,000 kilometers across 33 countries and continents, eventually bringing him back to the place he had always considered home.

For more than a year, Adam Desvaux traveled alone from France to the Philippines, passing through Europe and Asia before making his way through the country and finally returning to Samboan, Cebu.

The journey brought him across unfamiliar roads, changing borders, different cultures, and unexpected setbacks.

But beneath the distance was another journey.

It was a journey through uncertainty, identity, and belonging. One that began long before he ever mounted a bicycle with the intention of crossing the world.

A Cebuano childhood

Adam Desvaux was born in Cebu City and grew up in Samboan, spending his school years in the city while returning to the southern town on weekends.

Born to a French father and a Filipino mother, growing up between the two countries gave him an early familiarity with two very different environments, although he never considered France a second home in the same way he regarded the Philippines.

“I always feel more Filipino,” he said.

France, he explained, felt more like a place he visited during summer to see his relatives. The Philippines, meanwhile, was where his childhood unfolded.

It was where he went to school, spent time with friends, explored nature, and built the experiences that would eventually shape his perspective.

“If a stranger asks me, like anywhere in the world, where are you from, I always say I’m from the Philippines,” he said.

“Even in the Philippines, when someone asks where are you from, I’m always like I’m from Cebu or like I’m from the Philippines.”

His childhood in Samboan was filled with the kind of freedom that came from growing up close to nature.

He recalled fishing with friends, swimming in the sea, playing tag and hide-and-seek, exploring the woods, and visiting waterfalls.

Those experiences, he said, helped him develop a different way of looking at the world.

Nature taught him “cause and effect.” It allowed him to encounter problems and immediately see how the environment responded.

For Desvaux, that became part of learning how to adapt.

“I think it’s more adaptive because [experiencing] nature is also a great way to learn. I think nature is very cause and effect, and letting your kids play with nature or play around kids, like in nature, is a good way to understand the world, how the world works, and know how to solve little problems,” Desvaux said.

He remembered watching friends climb coconut trees and swim in the sea and feeling impressed by what they could do.

He wanted to become capable of doing those things himself.

“You’re just so impressed by all these people. You want to achieve the same things, and I think that thirst for being capable of doing things and doing cool things, I think it’s important. It’s probably what made me who I am right now,” Desvaux said.

READ: IN PHOTOS: After 28,000 km, Filipino-French cyclist Adam Desvaux returns home

The bicycle was always there

Cycling did not begin as a serious pursuit.

In fact, Adam Desvaux repeatedly emphasized that he never considered himself a cyclist when he was younger.

The bicycle had simply always been somewhere in his life.

During summers in France, he would ride with his grandfather and father along the river. In Cebu, it became his preferred way of getting around.

It was never about speed or competition.

“It’s more like leisure and just cruising,” he said.

That changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With movement restricted and fewer people on the roads, cycling became one of the few ways Desvaux could experience a sense of freedom outside his home.

The emptier roads made it easier for him to travel farther.

And then farther again.

“Everyone fell in love with cycling during COVID,” he said.

For Desvaux, however, the growing distance eventually became more than a hobby.

He began leaving as early as 3 a.m. and returning around 7 p.m., pushing himself farther into Cebu’s southern roads.

Eventually, a single day was no longer enough.

“I really like going [long] distances. I would always go further and further every day in Cebu, in the south. So my goal became further to a point where one day was no longer enough,” Desvaux said.

That thought planted the idea of a multi-day journey.

He initially wanted to cycle around Leyte during summer, but his mother refused to let him go alone because he was only around 14 years old.

As he grew older, he watched videos of people cycling around the world. He saw a woman who had traveled from France to West Africa by bicycle and began to realize that such a journey was possible.

Eventually, the idea became biking from France to the Philippines.

‘Zero planning‘

Adam Desvaux did not build his journey around an elaborate itinerary.

In fact, he planned very little.

He first told his father, partly because he was afraid his mother would say no. His father was excited by the idea.

His mother learned about the plan only months before the journey began.

Then came the practical preparations, which were few, according to Desvaux.

He said he bought his bicycle only two days before leaving France. He looked into visa requirements shortly before his flight but found that the information he received was unreliable.

So he stopped researching. His plan became simple: head east.

“I did zero planning,” he said. “All I did was buy my gear and just started cycling.”

On July 8, 2025, at 18 years old, Desvaux began his journey in France.

He turned 19 while on the road, celebrating his birthday in Turkey.

From Europe, he moved toward Asia, following the northern side of the Mediterranean before heading through Central Asia, the Middle East, India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Every country meant starting over.

“Every country I get into, it feels like I just started cycling again. You forget everything about the previous country, and you have to relearn about the whole new country you’re entering,” Desvaux said.

That became one of the most important lessons of the journey.

Travel, he said, should begin with the willingness to learn.

Rather than arriving somewhere with the intention of teaching people how things should be done, he believed a traveler should first observe and understand.

“You’re there as a traveler. Your purpose is not to influence or teach or preach,” he said. “Your purpose is to learn and take what is around you.”

Learning from strangers

According to Adam Desvaux, being alone on a bicycle made him vulnerable.

But that vulnerability also exposed him to something he said changed the way he viewed the world: people’s kindness.

He had spent much of his life seeing the world through news, notifications, and stories about conflict and danger.

Travel gave him another perspective.

He encountered people who helped him, talked to him, and welcomed him even when they came from completely different cultures.

“The sheer pure kindness of people is always amazing, like it always amazes me. People, I think, are innately kind. They want to help a lot,” Desvaux said.

The experience challenged some of the assumptions he might otherwise have carried about the world.

He saw people not through headlines or borders, but through direct encounters.

That became one of the lessons he felt was difficult to explain to someone who had not experienced it.

He encouraged people to travel even if they could not undertake a journey like his.

For him, experiencing another place does not necessarily require crossing continents.

Even visiting another island or region can offer a different perspective.

Every place, he said, has its own way of life.

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When setbacks became part of the journey

The journey was never smooth.

At one point, Adam Desvaux was supposed to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan, but the border closed because of the conflict between the two countries.

Another setback came when a bridge connecting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan broke, leaving the border inaccessible to cyclists and vehicles.

He needed to reach the mountains before winter.

Waiting 10 days for a train was not an option, so he improvised.

He boarded a random train believing it was headed toward Uzbekistan, only to discover that it was going in the opposite direction.

He eventually got off and found himself in a village in Kazakhstan where, according to the children he met, tourists were almost unheard of.

The children invited him to sleep in their house.

He accepted.

The experience became one of the highlights of the entire journey.

The setback had taken him somewhere he never intended to visit, yet it gave him an experience he would not have otherwise had.

For Desvaux, that became part of the beauty of traveling.

“It made me realize, even with the setbacks, you reach places where you don’t expect and you actually have such a great time. I was talking to them, playing with the kids, and everything. It was one of the highlights of my trip. It was because of that setback,” he said.

The experience also reinforced the way he approached problems.

He never saw setbacks as reasons to stop. He saw the journey as a line moving forward.

Time would continue moving, and so would he.

“No matter what setbacks I’ll have, I’m still getting closer to the time I reach the Philippines,” Desvaux said.

The Philippines in sight

As Adam Desvaux moved through Southeast Asia, the Philippines became increasingly present in his thoughts.

The closer he got, the more impatient he became.

He wanted to see his family, his friends, and his girlfriend. That anticipation fueled him.

“It’s what made me wake up earlier every day. It’s what made me push further every day too,” Desvaux said.

But the excitement also came with a cost.

He became so focused on reaching home that he sometimes failed to fully experience the countries he was passing through.

His routine became simple: Wake up, cycle, sleep, repeat.

The journey eventually brought him to Brunei, from where he had planned to reach the Philippines by boat.

That plan collapsed when the vessel from Sabah to Zamboanga sank.

The remaining legal option was to fly from Brunei to Manila.

Even then, the journey through the Philippines was not immediately a straight trip home.

Desvaux traveled through Luzon and Bicol, spent a very short time in Cebu, went through Mindanao, and eventually returned to Cebu.

He deliberately saved Samboan for last.

Home would be the final destination.

Returning home

When he finally reached Cebu again on August 15, over a year later, the roads felt familiar.

He was cycling through places he had already traveled before.

Yet this time, he was seeing them differently.

“It was more of a window to my past,” Adam Desvaux said.

The roads brought back memories of himself as a younger child moving through the same places with the same curiosity he carried during the journey.

He felt proud to have been born in Cebu.

The place had remained largely the same, but the Adam that was returning wasn’t anymore.

“I come back to the same place as I left, but you are different because you see it completely differently,” he said.

Before reaching Samboan, people began joining him. His cousins met him in Moalboal; his brother and friends cycled with him, and his teacher joined him in Dumanjug.

Cyclists from southern Cebu joined the ride in Malabuyoc. His father also cycled with him.

The final stretch became a gathering of people from different parts of his life, including those he had known from his earlier cycling days and a newer generation of cyclists.

“It was so warming,” he said.

Then came his home, Samboan.

The place where his journey had started long before the bicycle ever carried him across continents.

The journey was never really about finishing

When Desvaux finally arrived in Samboan, he cried.

He said he was overwhelmed by everything around him, particularly by the people who had supported him throughout the journey.

What moved him the most was not the fact that he had traveled thousands of kilometers; it was the realization that he had never truly completed the journey alone.

“When I reached Ginatilan towards Samboan, I was crying the whole way because I was just very thankful. Not because I was able to succeed. I could not care less actually that I was able to finish the trip. That was not really the true purpose. The thing that really hit me was everyone that has supported me, everyone that helped me, the people that I grew up with — all these people were there. And it’s insane to me that these people were actually the people that made me push through,” he said.

What mattered was everyone who had supported him — the people who pushed him forward when the hardest part of the journey was no longer physical.

“The trip was fully mental. I think, no matter how far I had to bike, the physical endurance was not the weak point at all. The weak point was the mental, where, like, can I still do this? Should I push? And all was done because of all the people that support me and all the people that took their time to be there for me, and I was super thankful, and I just felt overwhelmed with that thankfulness,” Desvaux said.

Finding himself on the road

The journey also changed the way Desvaux understood himself.

When he left France, he described himself as a curious young person who struggled with questions about where he belonged and what his future would look like.

He returned with even more curiosity, but with less anxiety.

Part of that came from confronting his identity.

As someone who is Filipino but is often perceived as a foreigner, he had spent years navigating the space between how he saw himself and how others saw him.

France and the Philippines represented different parts of that experience. The journey connecting the two countries gave him a way to understand that difference.

For him, accepting that difference became liberating.

“I understood that I’m just gonna be a bit different, and that’s also magical because it’s an opportunity for a lot of things. And now I’m no longer anxious about my future. I think I’m more excited now,” Desvaux said.

When he returned home, he did not have a definite answer about what would come next.

Maybe another adventure, maybe school, maybe work.

For the first time, however, he was comfortable not knowing.

He wanted to let the emotions of the journey settle before making major decisions.

“I think I’m more excited now. I’ve learned to embrace the unexpectedness of everything. Same as a trip, every day you were not sure what was gonna happen next. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in the next three days or anything. So I became comfortable with the uncertainty of things, and I think that’s why now I’m excited for my future because I know everything’s in my hands now,” Desvaux said.

Just go

Adam Desvaux does not consider himself fundamentally different from the young people who might look at his journey and wonder how he managed to do it.

He does not see the distance as proof that he was somehow born more capable.

For him, the journey began with curiosity, then a willingness to act on it.

“Genuinely, anyone is capable. You just have to find that right push, and you’re gonna learn so much. You can have so much fun, and it’s beautiful to be able to do these things, to experience these things. So if you’re ever curious, I mean, just go for it,” Desvaux said.

He believes people often underestimate how much they can figure out for themselves.

The journey will be difficult. That, he said, is something people have to accept.

But difficulty does not have to become a reason to stop.

Because somewhere along the way, the experience itself becomes the reward.

And perhaps that is what the 28,000 kilometers ultimately gave Desvaux.

Not simply a route from France to the Philippines.

Not merely a collection of countries, borders, and roads.

But a different way of seeing the world, a deeper understanding of where he came from, and the confidence to face whatever road comes next.