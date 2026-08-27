Most wanted father nabbed in Naga City for ‘abuse’ of minor daughter

Cebu Province’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person | Contributed photo

Cebu City, Philippines — A 47-year-old father tagged as the province’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person was arrested by law enforcers on Wednesday morning following allegations of repeated sexual abuse and attempted rape against his own 14-year-old daughter.

​The suspect, identified under the alias “Manoy” to protect the identity of the minor victim, was apprehended at around 11:00 a.m. on August 26, 2026, during an operation conducted at an area in City of Naga.

​The arrest was carried out through a joint operation by the Intelligence Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), and Tracker Team of the City of Naga Police Station.

READ: Most wanted person facing multiple rape charges nabbed in Pinamungajan

The team acted on a Warrant of Arrest issued on August 25, 2026, by Hon. Albie Carmelo R. Pescadero, Presiding Judge of the Family Court, 7th Judicial Region, City of Naga.

​According to police reports, the suspect allegedly committed lascivious acts against his daughter on multiple occasions while intoxicated, leveraging his paternal authority.

The victim reported improper touching of her chest and private body parts.

​Authorities added that the suspect attempted to rape his daughter, but the act was thwarted due to the victim’s resistance and the intervention of a bystander.

​The suspect faces six criminal charges with recommended bail amounts:

​Attempted Rape: ₱120,000

​Violation of Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act): ₱80,000

3 Counts of Statutory Acts of Lasciviousness: ₱36,000 per count (₱108,000 total)

Acts of Lasciviousness: ₱36,000

READ: Second most wanted person in Ilocos Sur nabbed in Bulacan

​The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights upon arrest and is currently detained at the City of Naga Detention Facility pending formal turnover to the court.

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