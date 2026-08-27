Dumanjug MHO: No link yet between MR vaccine, infant’s death

CDN File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Dumanjug said there is still no conclusion on whether the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine received by an infant in Barangay Doldol on August 10 was related to the child’s death on August 24.

The statement came after the child’s family raised concerns about the vaccine following the infant’s death.

The MHO said they immediately reported the case to the Department of Health-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (DOH-RESU) after learning about the incident.

They are also coordinating with the DOH and the Provincial Health Office for the review and investigation of the case.

READ: Mandaue measles-rubella vaccination drive hits record low at 37 percent

No established link yet

The MHO emphasized that no conclusion had been made at this point regarding a possible relationship between the vaccination and the child’s death.

They said determining whether there was any connection required a careful review of the child’s medical history, clinical circumstances and other relevant information by the appropriate health authorities.

As of this writing, the office has yet to provide further details on the child’s medical condition or the circumstances surrounding the death.

The case therefore remains under review, and the available information does not establish that the MR vaccination caused or contributed to the infant’s death.

READ: Parents urged to vaccinate children, 486 refuse measles-rubella shots

Health authorities reviewing case

The MHO said the DOH-RESU, DOH and Provincial Health Office are involved in the review as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the case.

They also urged parents with questions or concerns about vaccination to seek information and guidance directly from the MHO, barangay health centers or their healthcare providers.

The office asked the public to refrain from drawing conclusions or sharing unverified information while the review is ongoing.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccination fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

They likewise called for the privacy of the bereaved family to be respected.

The MHO said information that has been verified through the proper process will be made public once available.

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