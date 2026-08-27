Man who claimed stepson killed self tagged as suspect in boy’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The man who reported the death of his stepson, claiming the teenager took his own life, has turned into a suspect in the death of the boy.

As of this posting, the Minglanilla policemen continue to conduct a hot-pursuit operation against the stepfather, who has not yet been located since the death of the boy.

According to the initial investigation, on August 24, the man allegedly sought help from his neighbors for the death of his son, claiming that the child took his own life.

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The police were informed of the death and responded to the call. They were brought by the stepfather to a tree 50 meters from their house, where the boy’s hanging body was found.

But when police saw the position of the body, they suspected possible foul play in the death of the boy.

So they invited the stepfather to go with them to the hospital. The stepfather, however, refused the invitation and ran away from the police, shouting that he did not kill the boy.

He then fled and has not been seen since.

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Further investigation into the death of the child, police were told by a minor witness that the stepfather earlier allegedly strangled the boy.

The mother relayed this information to the police.

The mother, at the time of the crime, was in Cebu City where he worked as a househelp.

She told CDN Digital in an interview that the father of her son was a soldier who died in a military operation in Mindanao in 2012.

She also said that she met the son’s stepfather in 2013. They got married in 2023.

She said that she had decided to break up with her husband on August 10, this year, because she claimed that she could not take the alleged physical abuse from her husband against her and her son.

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The grieving mother regretted not bringing along his son with her when she broke up with her husband.

“Mangayo jud ko pasaylo niya Ma’am kay wala ko sa iyang kiliran atung higayuna nga gikinahanglan kaayu ko niya”

(I am asking forgiveness to him because I was not at his side at the time that he needed me.)

The mother also said that police had already conducted an autopsy on the dead boy.

She also said that her son would be buried today, Thursday, August 27.

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