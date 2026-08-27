Cebu artists turn decommissioned ERUF helmets into rescuer tributes

Decommissioned helmets once worn by rescuers from the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) have been given new life through the creativity of local artists. CDN Digital photo | Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fourteen Cebuano artists have transformed decommissioned firefighter helmets once used by Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) responders into artworks that honor the rescuers who risk their lives in emergencies and disasters.

The initiative, dubbed “Art for a Cause: Artists Helping Cebu Through ERUF,” turns the helmets into unique canvases, with each artwork serving as a tribute to ERUF rescuers while raising funds for the foundation’s continuing disaster response efforts.

The project features 14 Cebuano artists who are donating their time and creative work to transform the MSA Gallet F1SF helmets, formerly part of ERUF’s firefighting equipment.

“Each helmet is a tribute. Each artwork, a story,” organizers said.

The artworks were a fundraising activity, with the highest benefactor receiving the firefighter helmet. Proceeds will go to ERUF to support its first responders and disaster response operations in Cebu.

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“Threshold” by Dennis “Sio” Montera

Canvas for layered abstraction

Among the participating artists is visual artist and educator Dennis “Sio” Montera, who created an abstract work titled “Threshold.”

Montera shared that the helmet offered a canvas for exploring the struggles, resilience, and selflessness of rescue workers.

“Kung makita ninyo ang artwork later, makita jud ninyo ang tanan nga mga kuan nila, frailties, as expressed through color, nga mura na siyag nakaras, mura na siyag wounded,” Montera said. (When you see the artwork later, you can see their frailties expressed through color, as if they were scratched or wounded.)

He said the distressed quality of the piece reflects the difficult nature of rescue work, where responders often put the lives of others ahead of their own.

His work follows his practice of layered abstraction, which uses movement, materials, pigments and nontraditional tools rather than conventional brushwork.

Montera said he does not begin his abstract works with a fixed image in mind. Instead, he builds the work through layers, scratches and other marks until the composition reaches a point that satisfies him.

“Meaning is really arbitrary,” he said, explaining that his actions and choice of colors draw from emotions and lived experiences.

For “Threshold,” however, Montera found a direct connection between his artistic process and the work of ERUF rescuers.

“I wanted to show that in my own art too, of course, you know, to give honor to all ERUF volunteers,” he said.

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Line between life, death

The title “Threshold,” he explained, refers to the line between life and death that rescue workers may encounter while responding to emergencies.

“And also, you know, you don’t think of yourselves anymore; you think of the people that you’re going to save, and the fire that you’re going to put out,” Montera said.

He described rescue work as a commitment that not everyone can undertake.

Montera also drew from a personal connection to ERUF. He recalled a cousin who volunteered with the foundation for a long time before dying at a young age.

“Apil na pud siguro na sa iyang journey nga kanang gikuha sya’g sayo, kay daghan na sya’g natabangan,” he said. (Perhaps that was also part of his journey, being taken away early after he had helped many people.)

That experience, along with his understanding of the challenges faced by ERUF, influenced his decision to participate.

Montera said he also knew that ERUF had long faced funding challenges, making the fundraising project another way for him to contribute.

“Whatever the artwork fetches, well, it will be my contribution for their hard work,” he said.

Doctor connections

Montera joined the project after an invitation from doctors he knew, who connected him with the organizers. He said he readily accepted after learning that the project would benefit ERUF, an organization he had known through his community and personal connections.

Meanwhile, Montera said the final meaning of the artwork ultimately rests with the viewer.

“Any art is open for interpretation,” he said, adding that artists should remain grounded in their intention.

As an educator, he said he reminds his students not to dwell on how others interpret their work as long as the artist’s intention remains sincere.

“Do not mind what other people think or interpret as long as your intention as an artist was pure,” Montera said.

Through the initiative, the retired helmets that once formed part of ERUF’s lifesaving operations now carry a different role: preserving the memory of responders while generating support for the foundation’s continuing work.