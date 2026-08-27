World baseball: Filipinas beat Cuban and British teams in Taiwan

The Philippine women’s baseball team celebrating. | World Baseball Softball Confederation photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine women’s baseball team is making waves at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Baseball World Cup in Tainan, Taiwan, after scoring back-to-back victories over Cuba and Great Britain.

The Filipinas bounced back strongly after opening their campaign with a loss to defending champion Japan, stunning Cuba, 6-0, before following it up with a 6-2 victory over Great Britain.

The shutout win over Cuba on Wednesday at the Asia-Pacific Secondary Field marked the Philippines’ first-ever victory in the Women’s Baseball World Cup.

The Filipinas broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring four runs behind key contributions from Martine Dominique Francisco, Madaelene Domaug, Chastene Jover and Veronica Velasco.

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Mae Langga and Richelle Toledo also crossed home plate as the Philippine side completed the 6-0 shutout and secured a historic breakthrough.

The Filipinas carried their momentum into their next game against Great Britain, striking early with five runs in the opening inning.

Francisco delivered a strong offensive performance with two runs, while Shyla Celis and Ivy Capistrano each drove in a run to fuel the Philippines’ early advantage.

Great Britain managed to answer with two runs, but the Filipinas kept their composure and held on for the 6-2 victory.

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The two wins put the Philippines in a strong position in the group and further cemented the Filipinas’ place in the country’s baseball history, giving them their second World Cup victory while keeping their hopes of advancing to the Finals alive.

The Filipinas now turn their attention to host Chinese Taipei and Venezuela, with both games carrying added importance as they look to continue their historic run in Tainan.

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