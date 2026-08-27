Tenth-grader’s 7 gold medals mark Bulacao school’s arrival in swimming

Swimmer Timothy Ailer Escala with the eight medals that he won — seven of them gold — around his neck . | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recently concluded Cebu Race Pace Swimming Competition highlighted not only Cebu’s talented young swimmers but also the emergence of a promising sports program from a school not traditionally known as a sports powerhouse.

Students quietly made their mark at the meet last weekend, collecting eight gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals for the Asian College of Technology (ACT)-Integrated School in Bulacao, Cebu City.

While the competition also served as the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) Batang Pinoy tryouts for the upcoming national meet, ACT-IS swimmers had their own impressive showing.

Leading the school’s medal haul was Grade 10 swimmer Timothy Ailer Escala, who almost single-handedly carried ACT-IS with seven gold medals in his division.

Escala ruled the 1,500-meter freestyle, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly events. His seven-gold haul earned him the competition’s Most Outstanding Swimmer award.

READ: Cebu City Niños’ swim tryouts for Batang Pinoy is Cebu Race Pace

Golden butterfly

Grade 8 student Zhenea Navaja also struck gold for ACT-IS after topping her division’s 50m butterfly event.

For Mikhail Dave Cabuguas, principal of ACT-Integrated School and one of the driving forces behind the establishment of its sports program, the impressive performance is only the beginning.

ACT-IS aims to build a reputation not only in academics but also in sports by developing athletes in swimming, gymnastics and taekwondo, with plans to expand into other disciplines in the future.

“These gold medal wins are a great start for the ACT-IS sports program, which is still in its early stages. We are fortunate to have talented homegrown athletes who have been with us since elementary, while our new high-caliber athletes this school year will help strengthen the program,” Cabuguas said.

“With the support of ACT Top Management, our coaches, and parents, we are confident that ACT-IS will continue to grow and achieve more in the coming years.”

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More medals from seventh-grader

Aside from Escala and Navaja’s gold-medal performances, Grade 7 swimmer Johan Llanto also reached the podium several times.

Llanto won silver in the 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle and added bronze medals in the 200m individual medley and 100m breaststroke. He also finished 10th in the 12-year-old category.

JC Bermudo contributed two bronze medals after placing third in the 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke. He also finished fourth in the Most Outstanding Swimmer rankings.

Buoyed by their strong showing, Cabuguas said the school plans to expose its athletes to more local and out-of-town competitions as it continues to build the ACT-IS sports program.

For a program still in its infancy, the haul in the Cebu Race Pace meet could be an early sign of bigger things to come for ACT-IS.

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