Padilla chooses silence rather than hit back at Adiong over alias row

Sen. Robin Padilla (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla on Thursday chose to stay silent rather than retaliate against Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong over criticism of his comparison between national heroes’ aliases and OVP confidential fund payees.In a post on Facebook, Padilla said, “Congressman Ziaur-Rahman ‘Zia’ Alonto Adiong… Kapatid kita sa Islam at personal na kaibigan ko ang inyong angkan. I choose to stay silent rather than fire back at your statement.”

(Congressman Ziaur-Rahman ‘Zia’ Alonto Adiong… You are my brother in faith and I am personal friends with your clan. I choose to stay silent rather than fire back at your statement.)

Adiong called out Padilla’s alias comparison

Padilla’s post came after Adiong called the senator’s comparison “an insult” to the memory of the country’s national heroes, saying heroes’ aliases used during the struggle against colonial rule should not be equated with the names appearing in documents for alleged recipients of the OVP’s confidential funds.

Adiong was pertaining to Padilla’s questioning of prosecution counsel Mae Divinagracia during the 19th day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Padilla on Wednesday asked Divinagracia about aliases used by national heroes, citing Andres Bonifacio’s “Maypagasa,” Marcelo del Pilar’s “Siling Labuyo,” Jose Rizal’s “Dimasalang,” and Emilio Aguinaldo’s “Magdalo.” Divinagracia said the circumstances were different as the country was then under occupation and at war.

Padilla then proceeded to cite aliases used by communist rebels and the late former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., who used “Marcial Bonifacio.”

To this, Senator-judge Bam Aquino clarified that while his uncle used an alias, he did not receive confidential funds.

Adiong criticized the comparison, saying the heroes’ aliases should not be equated with names such as “Mary Grace Piattos,” “Pagong,” “Pusa,” “Belat,” “Mico Harina,” “Andy Lim,” and “Ngitngit.”

READ: Padilla invokes Ninoy’s alias in CF debate; Bam says he had no secret funds

Adiong said the national heroes used aliases to conceal their identities while fighting foreign invaders, while the issue surrounding the OVP arose from allegations of improper use of confidential funds and questionable names signed on acknowledgment receipts.

There has been no confirmation from the Duterte camp if the names listed as recipients of the confidential funds were aliases as the defense team has yet to present its evidence before the impeachment court.

The Philippine Statistics Authority, however, previously said that some of the names mentioned do not appear in its records. /gsg

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