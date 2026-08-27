Barangay Luz man fires gun in illegal act, is caught by police

“Alfredo” is alleged to have illegally fired a gun in Barrio Luz, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old man faces criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly firing an illegal handgun in the interior streets of Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz, Cebu City, early Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Alfredo, unemployed and a resident of the same barangay.

According to an official report from the Mabolo Police Station, local authorities received a phone call around 2:30 a.m. from a concerned citizen, reporting an alleged gun discharge in Sitio Zapatera.

Patrolman Patrick Garcia and Patrolman Charlyn Carreon immediately dispatched to verify the report.

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Restrained by bystanders

Upon arrival, officers discovered Alfredo seated along the street with blood on his face, being restrained by local bystanders.

Two eyewitnesses, identified as Elly and Rondel, corroborated the incident, telling police that they witnessed the suspect fire the weapon.

A bystander handed over a recovered Armscor 9-mm pistol bearing serial number 1600123 to the responding officers.

Authorities also confiscated one magazine, two live 9-mm rounds, and one spent shell casing from the scene.

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Evidence control

All recovered items were engraved with the suspect’s initials (“AOG”) for evidence control and chain of custody.

Gegrimosa was taken into police custody and transported to the Mabolo Police Station detention facility.

Police are currently completing documentation to file formal charges against him for violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

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