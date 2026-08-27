Magsayo to fight Shakur Stevenson if given opportunity

Mark Magsayo hitting the mitts with his trainer Marvin Somodio. | Mark Magsayo’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion and Bohol pride Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is open to the possibility of facing Shakur Stevenson should the opportunity present itself.

Magsayo made the statement in an interview with The Ring ahead of his Sept. 12 showdown with unbeaten Andres Cortes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Magsayo was asked if he would be willing to fight Stevenson should the latter decide to return to the 135-pound lightweight division.

Stevenson, a four-division world champion, currently holds the WBO super lightweight title after moving up to 140 pounds. He previously ruled the lightweight division and could potentially return to the weight class in pursuit of another major title opportunity.

For Magsayo, a fight against a high-profile opponent like Stevenson would be a major opportunity.

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“If Shakur goes down to 135, then why not? The opportunity is there. If the fight contract is good, then we fight. I’m sure we’re going to put a good contract,” said Magsayo, who now fights under Zuffa Boxing, the promotion owned by UFC president Dana White.

For now, however, Magsayo’s attention remains firmly on Cortes.

Riding a winning streak

The 31-year-old Filipino former WBC featherweight champion is riding a five-fight winning streak and is set to face the unbeaten Cortes in a 10-round lightweight bout on the Ryan Garcia-Conor Benn undercard. Magsayo is coming off a fifth-round stoppage of Feargal McCrory in his Zuffa Boxing debut last April.

Magsayo said he has been preparing for Cortes since his last fight, knowing that the matchup was likely to happen after the American called him out.

“We’ve been preparing for this fight right after my April fight. It’s because I know that I’m going to fight him because he challenged me and we already heard the rumors that Cortes will be my next fight,” Magsayo said.

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“So, I’ve been preparing for this fight and I see his style. Yeah, we prepare at the gym every day and sparring. I feel pretty good and in pretty good shape for fight day.”

What eases fight preparation

Magsayo also believes having the same promoter has made the negotiations and preparation for the fight easier.

“It’s good to know that I already know my opponent back then. It’s good because it’s easier to negotiate the fight because we have the same promoter. I know in my category at 135, he’s in the line of my weight.”

Magsayo enters the Cortes fight with a 29-2 record, including 19 knockouts, while Cortes remains unbeaten at 25-0 with 13 knockouts.

A win over Cortes could further boost Magsayo’s standing at lightweight and put him closer to another world title opportunity.

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