Alleged drug pusher wounded in armed encounter with Minglanilla cops

A 34-year-old man was wounded after firing at responding police officers during an armed encounter in Barangay Calajo-an, Minglanilla, Cebu, on Wednesday, July 26. | Contributed photo

Minglanilla: Alleged drug pusher wounded in armed encounter with cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old alleged drug pusher remains hospitalized Thursday, August 27, after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police officers in Barangay Calajo-an, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The man, identified by police as alias “Van,” is a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade. He is a married construction worker and resident of Purok Santolan, where the armed encounter took place on Wednesday morning, August 26.

He was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital after sustaining gunshot injuries during the police intervention and remained in police custody.

Armed, intoxicated man reported

The incident stemmed from a report received by personnel of the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) around 8:35 a.m. last Wednesday.

A concerned citizen reportedly alerted police about an armed man identified as “Van,” who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and had fired a firearm, causing alarm among residents.

According to the report, the man was wearing pixelated short pants and a fraternity shirt and was carrying a firearm.

Personnel from the police station’s Intelligence Unit and SDEU immediately proceeded to Purok Santolan to verify the report and conduct police intervention.

Upon arrival, police said they located and positively identified Van allegedly holding a firearm.

Suspect allegedly fired at police

Police said that when officers approached Van, he allegedly fired his gun toward the responding personnel.

The officers then took defensive action, engaging Van and firing at him to protect themselves and civilians in the area.

Van sustained gunshot injuries on the side of his body during the encounter and was immediately brought to Minglanilla District Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Firearm, suspected shabu recovered

Following the encounter, police recovered a .38-caliber revolver, one spent cartridge, and four live rounds.

Authorities also recovered a black coin purse and 11 sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

The recovered suspected drugs consisted of one medium-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet and 10 triangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

The total weight of the suspected shabu was placed at approximately 3.59 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱24,412.

Police secured the recovered firearm, ammunition, and suspected illegal drugs for proper documentation and examination.

READ: Minglanilla drug bust: 3 nabbed in Brgy. Tungkop drug den

Possible charges

Police said Van may be charged under Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which covers possession of dangerous drugs.

He may also face charges under Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers alarms and scandals.

READ: Drug suspect wounded, arrested in alleged shootout with Cavite cops

The possible charges remain subject to the results of the investigation and appropriate legal proceedings.

For now, Van remains at the hospital under police custody while authorities continue documenting the armed encounter and processing the items recovered from the scene.

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