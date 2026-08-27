Meta sets landmark $18B settlement in teen social media addiction trial

Lennon Torres of Heat Initiative holds a banner with the names of young people who advocates say died as a result of social media outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Oakland, California. (Associated Press Photo/Noah Berger)

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion and add stronger child-safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms as part of a landmark legal settlement that ended a trial over teen social media addiction.

The settlement resolved a pivotal case years in the making. The case had sought to hold the tech giant accountable for the role its platforms played in undermining children’s mental health. The effort targeted features designed to hook young people’s attention.

The agreement “institutes real change, real transparency, and real protections for children and teens across the country,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Social media addiction trial

If the court approves it, the deal will stop an avalanche of litigation by states against Meta. However, the company still faces lawsuits from individuals and school districts throughout the U.S.

For the states, the settlement delivers money for mental-health programs for kids, including digital literacy counselors.

Advocates cheered the new protections, including default time limits and the disabling of features such as “like” counts.

But “we cannot truly protect all children and teens until these protections are required on every platform and are permanent,” said Sacha Haworth, executive director of The Tech Oversight Project.

“Congress can do that.”

Meta to pay states over 10 years

Meta will pay the settlement over 10 years. California will get the largest sum of at least $1.5 billion. Several other states will still collect hundreds of millions of dollars each over the decade.

The settlement “will put an end to these dangerous practices and deliver meaningful relief that will protect children from online harm,” Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said.

Meta said in a blog post that it was “building on our longstanding efforts to empower parents and support teens.”

Meta urges rivals TikTok, YouTube to adopt similar measures

“Ensuring teens have a safe and productive experience on our platforms is an absolute imperative for Meta,” the company said.

“We want to get this right for parents and teens, and that’s why we partnered with state attorneys general to set a new industry standard.”

The company urged competitors TikTok and YouTube to adopt similar safety measures.

The $18 billion settlement is a fraction of Meta’s 2025 revenue of $201 billion. Meta shares closed up about 1% Wednesday, August 26, although they rose as much as 4% during the day.

The agreement cuts short a case involving California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey, which were among 29 states that sued Meta in 2023.

The federal trial kicked off last week in Oakland, California. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had been expected to take the stand.

A mental health crisis among the youth

The lawsuit accused Meta of contributing to the youth mental health crisis by designing features that addict children to its platforms.

The case also argued that Meta violated federal laws by collecting data on children under 13 without their parents’ consent.

The cases in other states had been expected to go to trial later but are now resolved.

The settlement covers 48 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and some U.S. territories.

New Mexico is excluded, after it went to trial in its case against Meta and won earlier this year.

Also excluded is Florida, where the attorney general said the settlement was not tough enough on Meta.

New features to include time limits

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote on X that the “payouts are peanuts compared to the profound harms Meta’s profit-driven addictive features inflicted on kids.”

Under the proposed settlement, Meta agreed to adopt a series of safety features. These include two-hour daily time limits that can only be disabled with a parent’s permission.

The company will eliminate push notifications during weekday school hours. It will also bring in “robust” age-assurance measures and “age-appropriate” content controls to prevent bullying and harmful material.

There will be stronger and more user-friendly parental controls and limits on social comparison features such as “like” counts.

An independent auditor will assess how Meta is implementing the safety features and how effective they are.

The company said that 30% of the settlement amount — about $5.3 billion — will be released to states only if rivals YouTube and TikTok meet two conditions.

Those are implementing similar safety features, including a one-hour daily time limit, a nighttime block and age-assurance measures; and paying the same amount, split between the two companies.

Neither YouTube owner Google nor TikTok responded to requests for comments.

Safety measures for Meta users

Meta officials declined to comment on whether they had conversations with their competitors about those conditions.

Some of the safety measures Meta will implement, like disabling cosmetic surgery filters, made sense regardless of whether competing platforms do the same, Meta said. Other features, like the overnight block, will function better if they are established across the board, the company said.

If industry peers sign on to the agreement, Meta will implement stronger defaults for teens’ daily time limit and the length of time for “night mode.”

A bipartisan effort to protect children

The federal lawsuit was the result of an investigation led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

It followed newspaper reports, first by The Wall Street Journal in 2021, that found the company knew about the harm Instagram can cause teenagers. Teen girls are especially vulnerable on mental health and body image issues.

Meta has since added a host of safety features to Instagram. These included separate accounts for teenagers with stronger protections around messaging and privacy, along with content restrictions.

But child-safety advocates and experts have long contended that the features are little more than window dressing.

Who defines what’s harmful?

Arturo Béjar, a former Meta engineering director who testified last week in the Oakland trial, called the settlement a “significant milestone”.

But he warned that it should not be interpreted as an “all clear” that Instagram is now safe for children.

“The agreement has a big problem in that it allows Meta to define harm,” Béjar said in an interview.

He urged the court to address that “because it’s one thing to say, ‘Yeah, you only get like two hours of alcohol or two hours of cigarettes a day,’ but it’s still as bad for you because of what’s getting delivered.”

Parents and advocates celebrated the settlement as a moment of accountability for Meta. Victoria Hinks said she was satisfied with the terms “as long as they enforce it properly.” Her daughter Alexandra “Owl” Hinks died by suicide at age 16.

“It felt like today finally something was done,” she said. “I feel like justice is possible.” With Kelvin Chan and Kaitlyn Huamani

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