Cebu City sees surge in pet adoptions in 2026

The Cebu City Government marked National Dog Day on Thursday, August 27, by welcoming adoptable dogs from the Cebu City Animal Care and Control Center. | Nestor Archival/FB Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More Cebuanos are choosing to adopt rescued animals, with 170 dogs and other pets finding new homes through the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) from January to August 2026.

The figure already surpasses the total adoptions recorded in any previous full year.

Mayor Nestor Archival highlighted the surge in pet adoptions on Thursday, Aug. 27, as the city marked National Dog Day by welcoming adoptable dogs from the Cebu City Animal Care and Control Center.

DVMF records showed that rescued-pet adoptions rose steadily from 51 in 2022 to 62 in 2023, representing a 21 percent increase.

Pet adoptions in Cebu City

The city recorded a sharper increase in 2024, when 138 rescued pets found homes, a 122 percent rise from the previous year.

Adoptions then dropped to 37 in 2025, a 73 percent decline.

World Animal Day: Pet adoption center opens in Cebu City

The number, however, rebounded sharply in 2026, with 170 rescued pets adopted in the first eight months of the year — 360 percent more than the 37 adoptions recorded throughout 2025.

The 2026 figure also exceeds the adoption totals recorded in every full year since the city began tracking the figures provided by the DVMF.

Call for responsible pet ownership

Archival urged residents considering getting a pet to adopt rather than buy. He said that dogs and cats at the city animal care facility remain in need of permanent homes.

“If you are thinking of getting a pet, don’t shop. ADOPT,” Archival said.

He also called on existing pet owners to practice responsible pet ownership by providing their animals with food, shelter, attention, and proper veterinary care.

“Atong mga pets kabahin sa atong pamilya, ug angay silang ampingan.” (Our pets are part of our family, and they deserve to be cared for.)

Archival also urged pet owners to have their animals vaccinated and spayed or neutered, measures that help protect animal health and promote responsible pet ownership.

The DVMF office provides services for residents who want to adopt animals or have their pets vaccinated, spayed or neutered.

How to adopt

Residents interested in adopting a dog from the Cebu City Animal Care and Control Center must complete several requirements.

They must first visit the Cebu City Pound in Barangay Mabolo during weekday office hours and bring at least one valid identification card.

Prospective adopters then undergo a brief interview and screening to assess their ability to provide proper care for a pet.

Those who qualify must complete and sign the official adoption agreement form.

Cebu City’s animal-care drive

The standard adoption fee is ₱200.

Archival also thanked adopters, foster families, volunteers, donors, and other residents who have helped provide care for rescued animals.

He also acknowledged an anonymous donor who gave three sacks of dog food to support the city’s animal-care efforts.

“Adopt. Register. Vaccinate. Spay or neuter. Take good care of your pets,” Archival said.

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