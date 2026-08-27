1 Filipino missing due to massive Nepal flash flood – tourism board
MANILA – One Filipino is among the more than 500 foreign nationals reported missing as a deadly flash flood swept through villages and trekking routes in Nepal on Aug. 26.
The Nepal Tourism Board released the report on Thursday, citing preliminary information received from various trekking and travel companies in Nepal.
The agency said 644 travelers are currently unaccounted for, including the Filipino national, 127 Nepali nationals, and 516 others from 31 countries, such as Australia, Canada, India, Germany, Singapore, Japan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
READ: Nepal and Tibet flash floods: More than 1,300 missing
“The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies,” it said.
No further details have been provided on their identity, but the agency said authorities are working to verify their whereabouts and safety status.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has also yet to respond when asked to confirm the report as of this posting.
According to an Anadolu Agency report, the death toll from the devastating flash floods rose to 162 as of Thursday morning. (PNA)
READ: Nepal-Tibet disaster: Glacier’s collapse, not earthquake, triggered floods
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