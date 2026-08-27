CIT-U sends off Wildcats to Cesafi with high-energy pep rally

One of the highlights from the pep rally for the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) ahead of their campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A few days before the much-awaited tip-off of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats made a rare but inspiring move to motivate its athletes before they dive into their sports competitions.

CIT-U, with the help of Ryan Balbuena, Cesafi’s head of volunteers and production, and the league’s volunteers organized a pep rally and send-off ceremony for the Wildcats’ athletes that will compete in the season that will open on Saturday, August 29.

The program was simple but brought together the teams, athletes, their parents, and the university administration headed by its president, Engr. Bernard Nicolas Villamor.

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A busy season for the CIT-U Wildcats

CIT-U was the lone Cesafi member-school to organize the pre-season event, which is only typically done by Metro Manila’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) leagues.

The Wildcats will field teams in the centerpiece basketball tournament’s collegiate division, the high school division where it’s the reigning third placer, U15 and U12 divisions.

They will also vie in both the men’s and women’s volleyball tournament, badminton, table tennis, and karatedo. All athletes representing each team attended the pep rally and send-off ceremony.

According to Atty. Janzen Joseph Sevilla, who represented CIT-U’s admin and serves as the finance and legal director, they want to build around their students and athletes an avenue to showcase their talent and skills.

A pep rally to get ready for Cesafi

“This is just one avenue for students who are really passionate about sports to show their skills and talents. So, we just want to support the students,” said Sevilla.

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He added that they have poured all-out support to their athletes competing in the Cesafi season by benchmarking against how other schools supported their own competitors. They provided brand-new sports gear, equipment, nutrition, and other necessities to keep their Wildcats highly competitive.

“We understand that our students need a platform and this is one way of showing to them that we’re supporting our students in all the things they want to do. Preparing for this pep rally and this activity isn’t just about the athletes, players, and teams, but also, as mentioned by our president, our volunteers who worked behind the cameras. The production team, the emcees, the creatives. Everyone is involved,” said Sevilla.

All-out support for athletes

Sevilla said that the Wildcats community, especially their administration and the students, are hopeful that their preparations this season will result in positive outcomes in their Cesafi campaign.

“We provide our all-out support to our students. We want to provide them the proper equipment, physical conditioning, proper quarters for the athletes, meals so they are prepared always. Even our physical therapists (are ready) because we know the competition can be very tense.”

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