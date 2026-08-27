Gov’t workers get exclusive dining perks for 126th CSC anniversary

MANILA – Government employees can avail of exclusive dining discounts and special treats through the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Lingkod Bayani Rewards Program, in partnership with SM Malls Online, as part of the 126th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA) celebration.

In a public advisory on Thursday, the CSC said public servants can redeem special offers from participating food brands, such as Bakery Felt, Bo’s Coffee, Daily by Bo’s Coffee and Cinnabon, at select SM Malls branches nationwide.

To claim the rewards, state personnel must download the SM Malls Online mobile application, go to the Lingkod Bayani Rewards coupon section, and select their preferred dining offer.

Beneficiaries must present a valid government employee identification card upon redeeming the vouchers at participating branches.

The commission said the partnership initiative aims to honor civil servants’ hard work and dedication by giving them opportunities to rest and recharge while serving the nation. (PNA)

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