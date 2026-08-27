Habagat rains to persist as LPA monitored – Pagasa

(Satellite image from Pagasa)

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to affect the country, while a low-pressure area (LPA) east of extreme Northern Luzon is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In a 5 p.m. weather advisory, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist John Manalo said the LPA was located 850 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and remained within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

More rain

The “habagat” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, and Negros Island.

Meanwhile, occasional rains are also expected to prevail in Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro due to the enhanced “habagat.”

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

The weather bureau reported that around 100 to 200 millimeters (mm) of rain may affect Benguet, Zambales, and Occidental Mindoro on Friday.

Around 50 to 100 mm are also projected to prevail over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Antique.

LPA alert

Manalo explained that beyond the 24-hour period, the LPA will have a higher chance of developing into a storm.

“Ibig sabihin, sa susunod na bente kwatro oras, hindi pa natin nakikita na maging isang ganap na bagyo. Pero beyond that period ay mas tataas na ang tsansa na ito ay maging isang ganap na bagyo,” Manalo said.

(This means that within the next 24 hours, we do not yet foresee it developing into a storm. However, beyond that period, the likelihood of it becoming a storm will increase.)

“And kapag naka-high na po ito sa susunod na 24 oras ay magiging bagyo na po itong low-pressure area na minomonitor natin na tatawagin po nating Pilandok,” he added.

(And once it intensifies, within the next 24 hours, the low-pressure area we are monitoring will develop into a tropical cyclone, which we will be named Pilandok.) /gsg

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