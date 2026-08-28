Filipino female open water swimmer completes Leyte to Bohol crossing

Alizon Ruiz took on another challenge as she swam the open waters from Leyte to Bohol, last August 20, 2026. | contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With every stroke, a goal was within reach. In this case, the shore got closer with every stroke.

Filipino open-water swimmer Alizon Ruiz did it again, breaking her own record in open-sea swimming by completing the Leyte to Bohol stretch.

Ruiz swam a distance of 24 kilometers, which is more or less two kilometers farther than what she swam last year from Bohol to Cebu, in her Leyte to Bohol swim last August 20, 2026.

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Ruiz started from Bilibol, Leyte and finished in Ugas, Bohol. It took her 11 hours and six minutes straight to complete this mission.

In an online interview with Ruiz with CDN Digital, she said that the weather conditions were one of their biggest challenges that day, but Ruiz and her team decided to push through.

Jellyfish sting

Another challenge? Jellyfish.

“I got stung by a jellyfish in the face when I was already through the swim,” she said.

Even with these, she managed to pull through because of three reasons: for fun, to challenge her physically and mentally, and to promote endurance sport in the country.

Ruiz got some help from her team consisting of stand-up paddler, Cyrel, for navigation other necessities, like gels; Jay, the observer, counting her strokes, logging full details about the swim, and checking the water temperature; Arian, who was her first-aider; and Ronette, who took care of the photos and videos for documentation.

For now, Ruiz is just happy that she got to complete this longer distance and is slowly preparing for her next swim, which she aims to be in the range of 26 to 30 kilometers.

The next location?

“It’s a secret for now, but we have drafts already,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz is seeking more support from the sporting community as they try to take on longer distances that would not just promote endurance sport, but the beautiful places around the country that are perfect for open water swims.