Viewpoint: Best acting performances by Ensembles in Cinemalaya

Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has given Balanghai trophies for Best Acting performances by an ensemble eight times: Tribu (2007); Mga Mumunting Lihim (2012); Transit (2013); #Y (2014); Hiblang Abo (2016); Duyan ng Magiting (2023); Open Endings (2025); and Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam (2026).

Tribu (2007) stars real-life rival gang members from Tondo who played the characters. The story unfolds through the eyes of Ebet, a 10-year-old boy who witnesses a random street killing that triggers a vicious, explosive gang war among juvenile “tribes.” The film heavily features underground hip-hop culture, freestyle gangsta rap, local street language, and the harsh realities of urban poverty.

Mga Mumunting Lihim (2012) stars Judy Ann Santos, Iza Calzado, Janice de Belen and Agot Isidro. The film tells the story of four female friends and the secrets behind their friendship. Themes of forgiveness, acceptance, and the resilience of true friendship are explored as the characters try to come to terms with the revelations and find a way to rebuild their bond. Transit (2013) stars Irma Adlawan, Marc Alvarez, Mercedes Cabral, Jasmine Curtis, and Ping Medina. The film tracks the intersecting lives of five Filipino migrant workers facing a sudden crisis. A new Israeli law mandates the deportation of children of foreign workers under the age of five. It focuses on Moises, a single father who must hide his young son Joshua from immigration police.

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#Y (2014) stars Sophie Albert, Coleen Garcia, Elmo Magalona, Chynna Ortaleza, and Kit Thompson. The film chronicles the lives of modern, affluent youth. It focuses on a college student named Miles who struggles with suicidal thoughts, contrasted against his group’s fast-paced lifestyle of social media, parties, drugs, and alcohol.

Hiblang Abo (2016) features Lou Veloso, Jun Urbano, Leo Rialp and Nanding Josef. The story follows four elderly men spending their twilight years inside a hospice facility while dealing with muted memories, infinite struggles, and the shared inevitability of death.

Duyan ng Magiting (2023) stars Dolly De Leon, Bituin Escalante, Agot Isidro, Miggy Jimenez, Jojit Lorenzo, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Paolo O’Hara, Joel Saracho, and Dylan Ray Talon. The film is a collection of interwoven stories about life and violence in the Philippines, following a college professor, a university chancellor, a social worker, a police chief, two students, two mothers, and a lawyer.

The cast was cited for “powerful acting that credibly renders the opposing viewpoints in the history of political violence and culture of impunity that seem to have bedevilled the Philippines since the turn of the new century.”

Open Endings (2025) stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Janella Salvador, Klea Pineda and Leanne Mamonong. It is a sapphic film on four queer women in their 30s who are ex-girlfriends turned girlfriends navigating the best and worst moments of romance, friendship, and past ties.

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The cast was cited for “the seamless chemistry, emotional depth, and playful vitality of four performances that breathe life into a rare story of chosen family and intimacy; and for capturing with honesty, humor, and grace the enduring bonds between queer women navigating love, loss, and friendship.”

Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam (2026) features Martin Del Rosario, Yayo Aguila, Miguel Oldron, and Epy Quizon. Neil and Bong are closeted gays. Their relationship is only known to their immediate families—Bong’s parents and Neil’s mom. The real illness of Bong (HIV) that led to his death is concealed and replaced by the less stigmatizing and more acceptable colon cancer, stage 4.

The cast was cited for “their deeply cohesive and moving portrayals; for authentically rendering through their characters the tender dynamics and throbbing warmth of Philippine family life; for bringing profound tenderness to an agonizing existential crisis; and for portraying a devoted partner and a loving family united in care and grief as they stand by their terribly sick loved one’s side.”

There were ties in the Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Special Jury awards.

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In 2024, the Best Actress award was shared by Marian Rivera (Balota) and Gabby Padilla (Kono Basho). In 2026, it was shared by Marietta “Pokwang” Subong (2 Valid IDs) and Ruby Ruiz (Status: Rejected).

The Best Supporting Actress award was shared in 2016 by Lollie Mara (Ang Bagong Pamilya ni Ponching) and Elizabeth Oropesa (I America).

The Best Supporting Actor award for 2026 was a tie between Lucas Andalio (Mag-Iina) and K.D. Omalin (Hand Of God).

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The Special Jury Prize was shared in 2009 between “Ang Panggagahasa kay Fe” by Alvin Yapan and “Colorum” by Jobin Ballesteros.

(Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the Seafarers’ Division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices. For comments, e-mail info@sapalovelez.com, or call 0908-8665786.)

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