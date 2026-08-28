Cebu may see rain, thunderstorms during Halad sa Pagtuo 2026

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rain showers and thunderstorms could accompany Cebu’s Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 on Saturday, August 29, as the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to influence weather conditions across the Visayas.

In its Special 24-Hour Weather Forecast and Extended Weather Outlook issued at 5 a.m. on Friday, August 28, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies over Cebu, with a moderate chance of rain showers and/or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

Temperatures in Cebu are expected to range from 27°C to 33°C, while winds are forecast to blow from the southeast at 30 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Coastal waters are also forecast to be moderate to rough, with wave heights ranging from 1.3 to 3.3 meters.

READ: Cebu may see rain, thunderstorms as habagat persists

Rain chances to persist after Saturday

The possibility of rain will not be limited to Saturday.

For Friday, August 28, PAGASA expects partly cloudy to cloudy skies over Cebu, with a moderate chance of rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 27°C to 33°C, with southeast winds of 30 to 50 kph and moderate to rough seas.

On Sunday, August 30, the chance of rain showers or thunderstorms is expected to ease to low to moderate, although these may still occur during the afternoon or evening.

The temperature range will remain at 27°C to 33°C, while southeast winds of 30 to 50 kph and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected.

Similar conditions are forecast on Monday, August 31, with temperatures of 27°C to 33°C, southeast winds of 30 to 50 kph and moderate to rough seas.

By Tuesday, September 1, winds are expected to weaken slightly to 30 to 40 kph from the southeast. Coastal waters are forecast to be moderate, with waves of 1.3 to 2.4 meters.

Temperatures will remain between 27°C and 33°C, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a low to moderate chance of afternoon or evening rain showers and thunderstorms.

READ: Pagasa: Habagat still affecting Luzon; fair weather in Visayas, Mindanao

Heat index remains high

Despite the expected rain, Cebu will continue to experience potentially uncomfortable heat.

PAGASA’s extended outlook places the heat index at 35°C to 41°C from August 28 to 31, within the agency’s “Extreme Caution” category.

Habagat drives rain chances

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and the Visayas, with Occidental Mindoro and Antique expected to experience occasional rains due to the habagat.

As of 3 a.m. Friday, a low-pressure area was estimated at 720 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, at 21.9°N, 128.7°E, based on all available data.

Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of the Visayas may meanwhile experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The regional forecast said Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro would experience moderate to strong southwest winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the Visayas is forecast to experience light to moderate winds from the south to southwest, with slight to moderate seas.

For Cebu specifically, PAGASA’s special outlook for Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 forecasts southeast winds of 30 to 50 kph and moderate to rough coastal waters through August 31, with conditions easing slightly on September 1.

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