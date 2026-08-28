19 Cebu areas face hotter conditions amid El Niño

FILE PHOTO. Tomatoes from Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City, shown in this 2024 file photo, illustrate the devastating impact of severe El Niño conditions on local agriculture. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu faces drought risk even with near-normal rainfall projected across the province, as a localized climate assessment flags unusually warm conditions in 19 areas that could accelerate moisture loss from soil and crops.

The August 11 assessment from Project SARAI Central Visayas and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) classifies Cebu as “Vulnerable to Drought,” but findings do not point to a province-wide rainfall deficit.

Instead, the assessment combines rainfall and temperature indicators to identify areas where higher temperatures could increase water loss through evapotranspiration, the combined process of water leaving the soil and plants through evaporation and transpiration.

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All 53 local government areas concerned by the assessment register near-normal rainfall under the Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI).

However, 19 of the 53 areas -or about 36 percent- are projected to experience moderately hot to very hot temperatures, according to the Standard Temperature Index (STI).

The assessment identifies Asturias, Tabuelan and Tuburan as the three areas projected to experience very hot conditions. Another 16 areas are classified as moderately hot.

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The remaining 34 areas fall under the near-normal temperature category.

The assessment’s strongest temperature signal appears in northern and northwestern Cebu.

Very hot:

Asturias

Tabuelan

Tuburan

Moderately hot:

Alcantara

Aloguinsan

Argao

Badian

Barili

Carmen

Danao City

Dumanjug

Minglanilla

Moalboal

Oslob

Pinamungahan

Ronda

San Fernando

Sibonga

Toledo City

The other 34 localities, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Naga City and several municipalities across northern, central and southern Cebu, remain under the near-normal temperature classification.

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Despite these differences in temperature, all 53 localities remain under the near-normal SPI category.

The assessment therefore does not forecast widespread abnormally dry rainfall across Cebu for the period covered.

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