Bogo City: Online threat’s source targeting Catholic school being traced

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Bogo City are tracing the source of an online threat targeting students and teachers of a Catholic school after a post threatening a shooting incident circulated on social media.

The City Government of Bogo said Thursday evening, August 27, that it had coordinated with the school administration, Bogo City Police Station and the city’s Peace and Order Council after learning about the reported threat.

Police have also coordinated with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit to trace and identify the source of the post as part of the ongoing investigation.

READ: DepEd-7 taps PNP to standardize active shooter drills in schools

Threat circulated online

The post threatened to shoot students and teachers of the school the following week from now.

The person behind the post claimed to have previously attended the school and alleged that they had been failed and reprimanded by a teacher.

The post also specifically mentioned students from Grades 7 to 10 and contained threats against a specific teacher.

As of Friday, August 28, authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the person behind the post or whether the source has already been identified.

READ: ‘Do it safely’: Psychologist cautions DepEd on active shooter drills

City warns against online threats

The City Government of Bogo reminded the public that making or spreading threats, including through social media, should not be treated as a joke.

It said such acts may carry criminal liability under the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, as well as other applicable laws.

Those found responsible could face penalties provided under law, including imprisonment, according to the city government.

READ: Bacolod school shifts online after threat to ‘finish off’ bullies

Remain calm, avoid spreading false information

Students and parents were urged to rely on official announcements from the school administration and proper authorities for confirmed information and guidance on any succeeding measures.

The city government also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or speculation that could heighten fear or interfere with the ongoing investigation.

As of this writing, authorities had yet to disclose whether the threat had been determined to be credible.

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