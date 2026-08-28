Bill ending ‘forgiveness clause’ in Anti-Rape Law backed by PCW

Philippine Commission on Women Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla (Photo courtesy of PCW)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) has backed House Bill (HB) 10099 seeking to abolish provisions that extinguish rape liability through marriage or spousal forgiveness.

In a statement on Thursday, the PCW said HB 1009 seeks to repeal the “forgiveness clause” under Article 266-C of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

“There is no place in a just society for a law that allows criminal accountability for rape to be erased through marriage,” PCW Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla said.

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“Article 266-C reduces a public crime to a private compromise. It allows perpetrators to force survivors into marriage to evade justice, trapping women in abusive unions and perpetuating continuous trauma.”

The repeal of the clause stands as a cornerstone of the Women’s Priority Legislative Agenda (WPLA), with the PCW emphasizing that abolishing the provision is critical to fulfilling state mandates under the Magna Carta of Women (RA 9710) and international obligations such as the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Since 2006, the UN CEDAW Committee’s Concluding Observations on Philippine reports have repeatedly urged the government to eliminate discriminatory legal provisions that absolve perpetrators of sexual violence through marriage or pardon.

The PCW said removing Article 266-C is essential to establishing a rights-based, consent-centered legal framework where consent cannot be inferred from marriage, past or present relationships, silence, lack of physical resistance, or attire.

READ: DILG, PNP told: Post gender-sensitive anti-rape tips, not insensitive ones

Citing Philippine National Police data, it said a total of 1,842 cases were recorded under RA 8353 in 2025 alone, warning that archaic legal loopholes perpetuate underreporting by entrenching gender-insensitive processes and societal stigma against survivors.

The PCW called on lawmakers in both Houses of Congress to prioritize the passage of HB 10099 to close legal gaps that shield abusers, maintaining that rape remains a crime, marriage is not a remedy, and forgiveness never erases criminal accountability. (PNA)

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