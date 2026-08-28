‘Archival not a micromanager,’ says chief of staff Siasar

Mayor Nestor Archival | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Nestor Archival is not a micromanager but a hands-on leader who wants to know what is happening around Cebu City, his chief of staff Kenneth Siasar said Thursday, as he defended the mayor’s close involvement in a recent flood control cleanup.

This amid online criticism describing Archival as a “micromanager,” which he said partly stemmed from a photo showing the mayor personally sweeping during a cleanup operation.

“I do not know how to describe that one, because he is a kind of person man jud who wants to know what’s going on sa iyang surroundings,” Siasar said.

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(He’s just the kind of person who really wants to know what’s going on in his surroundings.)

Siasar said Archival’s involvement in the cleanup should not automatically count as micromanagement, particularly because the operation addressed a drainage problem that had persisted for nearly two decades.

“May not be considered nga micromanagement at all kay nagpa-update man ka unsay going on. Tanan,” Siasar said.

(It may not be considered micromanagement at all because he is simply asking for updates on what is going on.)

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Siasar cited a drainage cleanup conducted the previous Sunday as an example of Archival’s hands-on approach.

The mayor instructed the team to document the operation so residents could understand why flooding occurred in the area, Siasar said.

“Ang instruction sa mayor lang is, ‘Kenneth, ato ning videohan aron makahibaw ang mga tawo sa reason why nag-flood’,” he said.

(The mayor’s instruction was simply, ‘Let’s record this so people will know the reason why it floods’)

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According to Siasar, the team found a drainage canal that had accumulated debris and had severely restricted water flow.

The canal, which measured about 2 meters deep, had narrowed to only about an inch of water passage in some portions, he said.

The cleanup crew used six tankers to remove about 30,000 units of accumulated material and hauled away three dump truckloads of garbage, Siasar said.

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“Micro[management] ang perception sa public, but that was a long-term solution already for the people residing in that area,” he said.

(The public’s perception is that it is micromanagement, but that was already a long-term solution for the people residing in that area.)

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