IFRC: 10,000 families lose homes in Nepal flash floods

Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. A massive flood swept through Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district on August 26, damaging roads and power infrastructure as authorities scrambled to assess the scale of the destruction. (Photo by AFP)

LONDON – Around 10,000 families have reportedly lost their homes in the massive flash floods in Nepal, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which described the situation as “catastrophic” on Thursday.

“The situation is catastrophic,” IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa shared with CNN.

He said at least 10,000 families were now estimated to be without homes, while efforts to reach them remained extremely difficult because roads and bridges had been destroyed, communications were down and some communities could only be accessed by helicopter.

READ: Nepal-Tibet floods: Death toll nears 400, rescuers search for 1,400 missing

Speaking to the BBC, David Fisher, head of the IFRC delegation in Nepal, said entire villages and markets had disappeared in the deadly flash floods.

According to satellite imagery, the floods were likely triggered by a large chunk of ice breaking off a Himalayan glacier about 20 km. northeast of the Rasuwa-Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

The collapse sent tons of ice and rock tumbling into the Bhotekoshi River below. (Anadolu)

READ: Filipino traveler among hundreds missing in Nepal flash floods

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