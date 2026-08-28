No traffic complaints over mayor’s motorcycle escorts, says Archival chief of staff

Mayor Nestor Archival | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of Mayor Nestor Archival said it had not received complaints over the use of motorcycle escorts during the mayor’s official engagements.

This follows Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s allegation that the practice makes Archival a “poor example for motorists.”Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to the mayor, said Thursday that the mayor’s office had not received any complaint alleging that his motorcycle escorts disrupted traffic or violated rules.

“As far as the Office of the Mayor is concerned, wala pa tay nadawat [nga complaints],” Siasar said in an interview. (As far as the Office of the Mayor is concerned, we have not received any complaints)

READ: Council asks CCTO: Are Mayor Archival’s motorcycle escorts allowed?

He said the office would validate any complaint if one were filed, including checking whether the mayor’s motorcycle escorts committed any abuse or traffic violations.

“If makadawat ta’g complaints regarding that, atong i-validate. Unya atong pangutan-on if naa ba’y abuses on the part of the motorcycle escort niya, kana atong i-check pod,” he said.

(If we receive complaints regarding that, we will validate them. We will also check whether there are abuses on the part of his motorcycle escorts.)

READ: Alcover wants BanTal motorcycle lane moved from side to center

Siasar was responding to Osmeña’s remarks during a Cebu City Council executive session on August 25, where the vice mayor accused Archival of using motorcycle escorts to move through congested roads.

Osmeña questioned how the city could enforce discipline among ordinary motorists under Oplan Bantal, the traffic-discipline zone along the Banilad-Talamban corridor, if city officials themselves appeared to receive special treatment.

“How can they discipline the public when the biggest violator is Mayor Nestor himself? He uses motorcycles to break through traffic,” Osmeña said.

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According to Siasar, Archival’s schedule involves multiple engagements each day, and delays caused by traffic affect subsequent meetings and activities.

He said the mayor could have around 12 to 20 engagements in a day, both inside and outside government offices.

“If mo follow gyud sa usual flow, i-abot niya’g one hour, humana iyang meeting,” Siasar said.

(If he follows the usual traffic flow, it could take him an hour to get there, and his meeting would already be over)

He said the escorts help “pave the way” when the mayor needed to reach another engagement within a limited time.

Siasar said the city’s current traffic conditions also differ significantly from those of previous years, with more vehicles now competing for road space.

He also stressed that Archival did not use motorcycle escorts for every trip.

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