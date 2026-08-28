Fuel price cut seen on Sept. 1

INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists will experience a small respite in high fuel costs as local oil companies plan to cut prices by as much as P4 per liter next week.

Leo Bellas of Jetti Petroleum said in an advisory that the per-liter price of diesel might go down by P3.50 to P4.

READ: US vows ‘economic asphyxiation’ of Iran with new sanctions

On one hand, gasoline prices may also dip by 25 centavos to 75 centavos.

“Prices declined this week as threatened US sanctions fell short of the market’s expectations and viewed the economic pressure as a lower-risk path for physical supply than a military escalation, reducing the oil market’s anxiety and easing immediate supply concerns,” Bellas said.

READ: Iranians queue for petrol after US announces new sanctions

Bellas’ estimates were based on the first four days of trading at the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), and foreign exchange movements. MOPS is the basis for the pricing of refined petroleum products in Southeast Asia. /pai

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