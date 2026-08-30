FACES OF CEBU: Junry Vistal, August 2026 mechanical engineering topnotcher

Engr. Junry Vistal | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Long before Engineer Junry Vistal became the No. 1 examinee in the August 2026 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination, his nights were spent at sea.

By day, he went to school in Cagawasan, a coastal barangay in Inabanga, Bohol. At night, he joined his family, sometimes collecting scrap materials, gathering shellfish, and cutting wood for sale, so they could have food on the table and money for school.

It was a routine that began in childhood and continued until he finished high school.

Years later, after becoming a licensed electrical engineer, Vistal would return to the classroom as an instructor and pursue another engineering degree while working, prepare for another board examination, and ultimately emerge as the country’s top mechanical engineering examinee.

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But the title of “topnotcher” tells only the final chapter of the story.

Behind it was a childhood shaped by hardship, a failed academic scholarship, sleepless nights, self-doubt, and a deliberate decision to work quietly until the results could speak for themselves.

Vistal grew up in a family that knew hard work as a necessity. His father worked several jobs, including fishing, carpentry, and manual labor, to provide for the family. When his father died in 2009, his mother worked as a domestic helper to keep the family going and send her children to school.

Vistal and his siblings also did what they could to help.

“Para makatabang mi mga anak, mokuyog mi og panagat, pangisda para naa mi libre sud-an og pang allowance,” he said.

(To help our family, we children would join fishing so we could have food for our meals and money for our allowance)

School and fishing became intertwined in his childhood. He would attend classes during the day and go fishing at night. At other times, he would collect scrap materials, gather shellfish, or cut wood for sale.

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The work was tiring, but it helped keep him in school.

In 2014, Vistal graduated from high school as class valedictorian. Scholarships eventually brought him to Cebu, where his older siblings were already working and helped support his education.

The idea of being an engineer had already been planted in his mind years earlier. His teachers had repeatedly told him that engineering suited him because of his strength in mathematics. His older brother was also an engineer, giving Vistal another reason to believe he could pursue the field.

He enrolled in electrical engineering on the advice of his brother and sister.

The first setback

College did not begin with the kind of academic success Vistal had known in high school. He managed most of his first-year subjects but struggled with AutoCAD, a subject that exposed a gap he had never encountered before. He had virtually no experience with computers.

“I didn’t even know how to use a mouse and keyboard,” he recalled.

He received a grade of 3.0, enough to pass but also enough to cost him his academic scholarship. Rather than give up, Vistal looked for another way to remain in school.

He applied to be a working scholar and was accepted. But the arrangement came with another challenge: he was assigned to one of the university’s busiest departments. His work responsibilities began eating into his study time.

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Intrepid student

Vistal eventually gave up the working scholarship and applied for a Commission on Higher Education scholarship. The assistance did not cover all his expenses, so his brother and sister continued helping him financially.

After five years, he finally earned his electrical engineering degree. He did not graduate with the Latin honor he had hoped for. And that disappointment stayed with him. Instead, he set himself another goal: become a board topnother.

“I always dreamt of becoming a topnotcher kay para nako life-changing nga mahimong topnotcher,” he said.

(I always dreamed of becoming a topnother because, for me, becoming one would be life-changing.)

In 2019, he became a licensed electrical engineer. But the disappointment he carried from his first board examination did not completely disappear.

Another engineering degree

After becoming a registered electrical engineer, Vistal began teaching at the University of Cebu (UC). Then, in 2025, he decided to pursue another engineering degree, mechanical engineering.

The decision flowed from two motives. First, he wanted to redeem himself after feeling that he had not given his best during the electrical engineering board examination. Secondly, he was intellectually curious.

He had always been fascinated by how machines worked, from air conditioners and refrigerators to engines. Mechanical engineering offered him an opportunity to satisfy that curiosity while building on his electrical engineering background.

He chose the program at the University of Cebu, where he saw a close relationship between the two disciplines. But there was one problem. He could not afford to stop working. So he enrolled through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation, or ETEEAP, which allowed him to pursue the degree while drawing on his existing professional experience.

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By January 2026, he had completed his mechanical engineering degree. Then the board examination. Initially, Vistal planned to take it in February 2027. He wanted more time to prepare. But while reviewing at a review center, something began to change his mind.

He repeatedly ranked first in review examinations, including preboards.

Doing hard things

“Maybe I’m ready,” he thought. So he moved his target forward. He would take the August 2026 examination. He taught during the day and studied at night. It was, he said, probably the most exhausting year of his life.

The difficulty came not only from the sheer number of hours but from having to switch between two different worlds. There was also an enemy he could not simply outstudy: sleep.

“Akong kontra gyud is duka,” he said. (My biggest opponent was really sleepiness.)

Even five cups of coffee could not completely defeat it. His solution was the power nap, a short break that he found effective in restoring his focus. But fatigue was only part of the struggle.

Teaching came with responsibilities beyond the classroom. There were administrative tasks, deadlines, and urgent matters that sometimes consumed the hours he had planned to spend studying.

Then there was the cellphone. Vistal admitted that controlling the urge to scroll through Facebook proved difficult. A few minutes could easily become much longer.

There were many moments when he considered giving up. He was sacrificing sleep and, at times, his health. However, what kept him moving was the reason why he started.

Silent sprouting

Perhaps the most unusual part of Vistal’s journey was how few people knew it was happening. Some colleagues and students knew he was studying mechanical engineering. Even his family did not.

He intentionally kept the journey private. Part of the reason was pressure. Vistal knew himself well enough to recognize that expectations could become a burden. He did not like disappointing people.

“If mahagbong ko or dili ko maka top, only a few people would know, and therefore, gamay ra pud ang ma-disappoint,” he said.

(If I failed or did not make it to the top, only a few people would know, and therefore, only a few people would be disappointed.)

Keeping the journey quiet gave him room to focus on the work rather than on how others might judge the outcome. It also suited him personally since he likes surprises, he said. Even his decision not to attend his mechanical engineering graduation rites was partly deliberate.

He had already experienced graduation once, after earning his electrical engineering degree. More importantly, he did not want photographs or graduation posts to reveal that he had earned another engineering degree.

He wanted to keep the secret until he was ready.

The call at Il Corso

When the board examination finally came, Vistal carried confidence but not certainty. His performance during the review gave him reason to believe he could do well. He had ranked No. 1 in the preboards.

Still, after the actual examination, he was far from convinced that he topped it. There were questions he was unsure about. There were even items he admitted he had answered hastily. He knew that seemingly small mistakes could separate those competing for the top ranks.

So he waited.

The result came in an unexpected setting. Vistal was with his girlfriend, eating tuslob buwa (deep-fried pork brain) at Il Corso, when his phone rang. It was their Mechanical Engineering department chairman and one of his mentors.

The call carried the news.

He had placed No. 1.

More than a title

Vistal knows some people may look at his achievement and assume that topping the mechanical engineering board exam came naturally because he was already teaching engineering subjects.

His teaching experience helped, he acknowledged. But it did not make the journey easy.

“If it were that easy, we would probably see more engineering instructors pursuing another engineering degree while working and eventually topping the board exam,” he said.

The reality, he said, was much harder. Working and studying at the same time required constant sacrifice, discipline, and time management.

After the results were released, Vistal shared a line that captured the philosophy behind his journey.

“Work hard in silence,” he said. “Let your success make the noise.”