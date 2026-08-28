Alex Gonzaga nanganak na sa kamagulangan
Nahimo nang hingpit nga inahan si Alex Gonzaga human kini manganak sa ilang kamagulangan uban sa iyang bana nga si Mikee Morada.
Gi-kumpirmar kini sa shapewear brand sa aktres ug TV host, nga mipaambit usab sa usa ka congratulatory post alang sa magtiayon sa ilang social media pages niadtong Huwebes, Agosto 27.
“This just in. Our Sizzies family just got bigger!” gikan sa post. “Sending the biggest, most heartfelt congratulations to our OG Sizzie, [Alex].”
(Karon pa nisulod. Nidako na gyud ang atong pamilya nga Sizzies! Pinakadako ug kinasingkasing nga pahalipay sa atong OG Sizzie, [Alex].)
READ: Alex Gonzaga shares funny photos with husband Mikee Morada: ‘Pictures and poses na sinira at kinontra ng asawa ko’
Bisan pa og wala pa makatubag si Gonzaga sa maong post, nga nagpakita sa hulagway niya ug ni Morada gikan sa ilang maternity shoot, iya na kining gi-like.
Sa pagkakaron, wala pa opisyal nga nag-anunsyo si Gonzaga.
View this post on Instagram
Si Gonzaga ug Morada, nga nagpakasal sa tuig 2020, mipahibalo sa ilang pagmabdos niadtong Mayo. /ra
WATCH: Alex Gonzaga gives peek at new home
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.