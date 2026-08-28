New Cesafi teams: Titans, Greyhounds, Webmasters headline Season 26

The pageantry of the 2025 Cesafi season’s opening ceremony. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The three newcomers to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament will take center stage as Season 26 officially opens Saturday, August 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Paref Springdale School Titans, San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds, and University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters will provide the opening-day action, with the Titans and Greyhounds facing off in the first game at 6:15 p.m.

Paref Springdale and SRCDC will clash in the high school division, while UCLM, under Cebuano basketball hotshot Dondon Hontiveros, will make its debut in the men’s basketball tournament against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 7:45 p.m.

READ: CIT-U sends off Wildcats to Cesafi with high-energy pep rally

UCLM has been a consistent semifinal contender in the Cesafi high school division in recent years and will now test its mettle in the collegiate men’s tournament.

USPF, meanwhile, welcomes back Allan Cabatingan as head coach of its men’s basketball team. Cabatingan was relegated to the high school division last season but returns to the helm of the Panthers’ collegiate squad this year.

Paul Alelu Flores, who previously coached the USPF men’s team, has opted to take charge of the high school squad.

Before the games, Cesafi will hold a grand opening program highlighted by the traditional parade of member schools, speeches from league officials and dance performances from various Cesafi school dance troupes.

Miss Cesafi

The highlight of the ceremony will be the annual Miss Cesafi 2026 pageant for the high school and college divisions.

A total of 24 candidates, 12 from each division, will vie for this year’s crowns.

The high school candidates are:

Cutie May Batobalanos (UV),

Khrizia Marie Antolin (CEC),

Alaisa Rose Casas (CIT-U),

Ivana Gabrielle Markovic (SRCDC),

Ansherina Alquizar (UPC),

Annathea Marie Lozada (SCSC),

Mary Aeshie Claire Sampan (SHS-AdC),

Shelly Russ Rajamani (CDU),

Paula Mae Fernandez (USJ-R),

Rhean Summer dela Victoria (UCM),

Angela Roa Perry (UCLM), and

Patria Faith Reyes (BC).

READ: Cesafi Season 26 set to tip off on August 29

The college division candidates are:

Shane Kimberly Celis (FRVMFC),

HannaJane Tabigue (CEC),

Christine Saladaga (UPC),

Michelle Mae Cabagnot (CIT-U),

Lilia Amapola Buhat (USJ-R),

Leslie Jane Montecino (UV),

Aaliyah Amoren (CDU),

Pauleene Mae Macquire (USC),

Althea Shahmay Noel (UCM),

Tatiana Shantal Benedetti (VC),

Eunice Gylle Delos Santos (BC), and

Jiselle Laureen Ongco (UCLM).

The opening program starts at 1 p.m., with the basketball games following later in the afternoon.

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