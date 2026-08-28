Norway’s King Harald V, oldest monarch in Europe, dead at 89

King Harald V of Norway (R) poses for a photo with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Bird Room at the Royal Palace in Oslo on June 23, 2025, during a reception as part of the French president’s official visit to Norway. Norway’s King Harald V, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, died on August 28, 2026, age 89, the royal palace announced. — Photo by Agence France-Presse

OSLO — Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, King Harald V of Norway, passed away on Friday age 89, the royal palace announced.

READ: Norway holds its breath as King Harald’s health deteriorates

In a statement, the palace said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that His Majesty King Harald passed away today. King Harald passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday, Aug. 28 at 6:35 a.m.”

The flag at the royal palace in Oslo was lowered to half-staff, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

King Harald V, Europe’s oldest monarch

Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, King Harald, had been in a hospital in Oslo since Aug. 17, suffering from hemolytic anemia, a condition caused by an abnormally rapid destruction of red blood cells that leads to fatigue and shortness of breath.

The royal family had rushed to his bedside on Thursday as the palace announced that Harald’s condition was “extremely serious.”

His wife, Queen Sonja, Haakon and his wife, Mette-Marit, and their adult children spent much of Thursday at his bedside, with media reporting that Haakon kept vigil overnight.

The public streamed to the palace in central Oslo for a second straight day Friday, laying flowers on the ground and huddling in groups.

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Kaspara Bolstad, 24, told AFP Harald had been “a very steady and warm king.”

“I think the entire Norwegian people see him as a role model and as someone who brings people together. Whether you’re for or against the monarchy, I think he’s well-liked across the board,” she said.

Magnus Skaugseth, 27, agreed.

“He was so inclusive and committed to having values that are inclusive in the society we live in today. When there is so much division and polarization, he was a pillar pointing in the opposite direction.”

Harald, who ascended the Norwegian throne in 1991, had had multiple health problems in recent years, forcing him to have a pacemaker fitted and to scale back his official schedule.

But he always ruled out abdicating, arguing that he took a lifelong oath before the Norwegian Parliament.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store had canceled a work trip to Germany early Thursday due to the king’s deteriorating condition.

Turbulent year for Norway’s royalty

The past year has been a turbulent one for the Norwegian royal family.

In February, King Harald was hospitalized for an infection and dehydration in Tenerife, where he was on a private trip with Queen Sonja.

READ: Norway’s King Harald, 89, in ‘extremely serious’ condition – palace

His wife, also 89, was briefly admitted to a hospital in May due to heart problems.

Haakon’s wife, Mette-Marit, is under scrutiny for her ties to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents published in January in the United States revealed her sustained and at times intimate correspondence with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, at a time when the American financier had already been convicted.

Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship prior to her marriage to Haakon, Marius Borg Hoiby, is also in the spotlight as a result of his legal troubles.

He was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two rapes and 32 other charges, including violence against a former partner. He has appealed the verdict.

Suffering herself from a serious lung disease, Mette-Marit, 53, had to undergo a lung transplant in July.

The royals remain broadly popular with the Norwegian public, in large part because of Harald’s unifying status and his unassuming, modest lifestyle. /das

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