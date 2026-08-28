Jared Bahay keeps promise to give ex-teammates new sneakers each year

Jared Bahay. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles team captain Jared Bahay recently provided brand-new basketball game sneakers to the Ateneo de Cebu players recently.

The gesture is a continuation of his annual deed to give back to his alma mater, keeping his yearly promise to provide brand-new sneakers from a highly-popular global brand.

The Palarong Pambansa gold medalist and back-to-back Cesafi high school MVP and champion made the gesture part of his partnership with the popular global sports brand when he joined the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP in 2024.

One of Bahay’s personal requests when he signed the deal was for the brand to provide basketball shoes to players of his former team, with the commitment continuing every year for as long as he remains with the brand.

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This year marks the second year that the brand has fulfilled the commitment.

Bahay’s gesture comes amid harsh criticism and online attacks from supporters of the late Rene Baterbonia, some of whom have repeatedly accused the former Magis Eagles captain of having a role in Baterbonia’s untimely death.

False accusations

Bahay has continued to give back to his alma mater despite the false accusations on social media, with the latest batch of shoes going not to his former teammates but to the new generation of Ateneo de Cebu players.

The popular brand has agreen to continue allowing his annual commitment to continue. One of Bahay’s mentors, Dr. Rhoel Dejano, chairman of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission and Cebu City Sports Commission, also extended his gratitude for the gesture.

“For me, this is what giving back truly means. It is not about making a big show of what you give. It is about remembering your roots and finding ways to help those who are still walking the path you once walked. As Jared’s manager, I am proud of his accomplishments as a basketball player, but I am even prouder of the person he continues to become. I have watched him grow from a young player with dreams into an athlete who is now representing himself, his family, his school, and Cebu on a much bigger stage. But despite the recognition, the success, and the opportunities, he still remembers the people and places that helped him get there.

The shoes may be a simple gesture, but the thought behind them is much bigger,” said his mentor and manager, Dr. Rhoel Dejano.

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Dominant in high school

Before he played in the UAAP for two seasons already, Bahay who hails from Barangay Mambaling, here, dominated the Cesafi high school basketball tournament. If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, Bahay would possibly ended up a four-peat champion with the chances of winning the MVP multiple times because of his talent on the floor.

He ended up back-to-back championships since the resumption of Cesafi in 2022, and won back-to-back finals MVP.

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