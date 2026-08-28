Tejero operation sees arrest of ‘Laglag barya,’ ‘Dura’ suspects

The suspects who were arrested by officers of the Waterfront Police Station in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men allegedly involved in a series of snatching and theft incidents targeting passengers on public utility jeepneys (PUJs) were arrested by police officers in Barangay Tejero on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The suspects were identified by law enforcement as alias Arjay, 20, a resident of Sitio Silangan 1, Barangay Tinago, and alias JayJay, 27, of Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero.

Personnel from Waterfront Police Station 3 of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted the apprehension during an intensified anti-criminality operation in Tejero.

Investigators said the operation followed a surge in complaints from commuters regarding a distraction-based theft modus operandi on heavily used passenger routes.

According to police reports, the suspects worked in tandem inside public utility jeepneys to disorient victims.

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Distraction-based misdeed

One suspect would create a distraction by claiming the victim had dirt, saliva, or dropped coins near them.

Once a passenger’s attention is diverted, the second suspect would secretly snatch personal items, including mobile phones, wallets, and cash.

The physical descriptions provided by victims and eyewitnesses matched intelligence data gathered by monitoring teams, leading officers to pinpoint the duo’s whereabouts on Thursday.

In addition to their alleged involvement in the robbery ring, both suspects were found in possession of illegal drugs at the time of their arrest.

The suspects are currently in custody at Cebu City Police Station 3, where charges for theft and illegal drug possession are being prepared for filing with the prosecutor’s office.

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