Vehicle burns on SRP road

A vehicle burning on the northbound lane of Cebu City’s South Road Properties, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A closed multicab minivan caught fire on the northbound lane of South Road Properties (SRP) near Il Corso on Friday afternoon, August 28.

The fire resulted in damage estimated at ₱20,000.

According to a report from the Cebu City Fire Station (Region 7), authorities received an emergency call to the scene at 4:58 p.m.

Fire Engine E-6 and an auxiliary unit were dispatched from a station located 3 kilometers away at 5:08 p.m., arriving on the scene within seven minutes or at 5:15 p.m.

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Blaze was brief

Upon arrival, responders declared the fire out.

The vehicle, owned by Klear Fernandez, was completely burned during the incident.

According to Bureau of fire protection, a faulty wiring system is being looked into as the possible cause.

Fire officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

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Rare occurrence

Combustion of vehicles is a rare phenomenon on Cebu’s streets.

In April this year, a privately owned car caught fire after it reportedly hit a truck near a traffic light located below the Maguikay Flyover in Mandaue City past midnight.

Both drivers were unharmed.

Bystanders quickly helped the driver get out of the burning car after he had difficulty removing his seat belt.

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