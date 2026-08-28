UC Webmasters eye stronger Cesafi Season 26 after productive offseason

University of Cebu Head coach Kern Sesante (standing) during one of their games in the off-season. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the biggest questions heading into the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament is whether the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters can finally get over the hump.

For four straight seasons, the Webmasters have fought their way into the finals and even topped the standings twice during that stretch.

However, UC fell short of winning the championship in all four finals appearances, paving the way for archrival University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers to complete a four-peat title run.

Despite those heartbreaks, the Webmasters are once again showing reasons for optimism heading into Season 26 following a productive offseason highlighted by their campaign in the Cebu City Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament earlier this month.

UC defeated the Green Lancers, 85-70, in the elimination round and eventually reached the finals, where it faced the formidable Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers.

READ: New Cesafi teams to light up Season 26 opening

Although the Webmasters suffered a lopsided loss to the Heavy Bombers in the championship game, longtime UC head coach Kern Sesante believes their finals run gave his squad a much-needed confidence boost heading into the Cesafi season.

“At least the tournament gave us the chance to gauge kung asa ta dapit and unsa atong preparation heading into the Cesafi season,” said Sesante.

“In terms of readiness, surely makahatag gyud ni ug confidence namo, but I think we need to basically make sure nga ang confidence translates into a good performance in the upcoming Cesafi season.”

Core roster kept

UC retained the core of the roster that reached the finals last season, led by scoring machine Ricofer Sordilla and gritty forward Luther Leonard.

Also returning are Charles Libatog, Joseph Art Nalos, Jeff Nonol, Arnold Minoza, Carlo Salgarino, Danie Boy Lapiz and Maverick Eligoyo.

Sesante particularly credited Minoza and Eligoyo for their significant improvement during the offseason, which was evident in their campaign in the Cebu City Invitational.

Prior to their Cebu City Invitationals campaign, they also played in the finals in the Sinag Liga Asya (SLA) Junior World Showcase against the star-studded Phenom in the 23-under category.

The veteran coach said he will need the pair’s hustle and continued development as the Webmasters attempt to reach the Cesafi finals for a fifth consecutive season.

READ: Cesafi Season 26 aims to elevate its games amid challenges

“Maybe need namo iimprove ang physicality. We were outmuscled by JRU, they had more rebounds, they were more physical, pero we had the same turnovers as them, but our shots were simply not falling,” said Sesante.

Praise for newcomers

Sesante also praised his newcomers, led by former UV Baby Lancers standout Roderick Cambarijan and former USC Warriors guard VJ Baruc, who is expected to emerge as one of UC’s scoring options this season.

“For us, I can say as of now I’m very happy that they are happy to be a part of the team, daghan sila na contribute. But I’m happier of my old players who really stepped up particularly si Eligoyo ug Minoza, dako sila ug difference ug ang pag-grow based on our games,” Sesante added.

Like in previous seasons, the Webmasters will begin their Cesafi Season 26 campaign later than most teams.

UC opens its season on September 6 against sister team and league newcomer University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters.

The Webmasters will then face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on September 10 before taking on the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on September 12.

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