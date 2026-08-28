Visayas grid on red alert anew due to limited supply

(PNA file)

MANILA – The Visayas grid continues to experience red and yellow alerts due to the continued unavailability of several coal-fired power plants, along with limited electricity imports from the Mindanao grid.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGPC) on Friday estimated the Visayas grid’s available capacity at 2,307 megawatts (MW) and projected its peak demand to rise to about 2,402 MW.

It thus raised the red alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the yellow alert from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The NGCP issues a yellow alert when the operating margin is not enough to meet the grid’s contingency requirement, and a red alert when supply runs short of consumer demand and the grid’s regulating requirement.

The Visayas grid has been experiencing yellow and red alerts since the summer months, when demand has been high and more hydropower plants are undergoing maintenance.

The NGCP said several coal-fired power plants, such as Therma Visayas, Inc. and the Kepco SPC Power Corp., have been on forced outage, contributing to the supply issue in the grid.

For August alone, 10 power plants were unavailable, while 20 others have not been working for the past five years.

Power supply is also limited because 16 other power plants are operating on derated capacities, bringing the total loss to the grid to about 979.6 MW. (PNA)

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