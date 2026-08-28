Halad sa Pagtuo to reroute Cebu traffic on Aug. 29 procession

Here’s the traffic advisory for the Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 procession on Saturday, August 29, with temporary lane restrictions and rerouting on Osmeña Boulevard and nearby roads. | CCTO/ FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists and commuters should expect traffic changes along Osmeña Boulevard and nearby roads on Saturday, August 29, for the Halad sa Pagtuo 2026.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will impose temporary lane restrictions, rerouting measures, designated drop-off points, and parking assignments starting with the 1 p.m. activity.

The procession will start at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, proceed along Osmeña Boulevard, pass through Fuente Osmeña Circle, and end near the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) via R. Landon Street.

The BRT lane along Osmeña Boulevard will remain strictly reserved for the procession.

The CCTO warned public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and modernized PUJs (MPUJs) against using the BRT lane. Public transport vehicles must instead use only the leftmost and rightmost lanes.

Vehicles coming from M. Velez Street toward the Capitol area should take Don Gil Garcia Street as an alternative route.

The CCTO designated two drop-off areas to help prevent congestion around the main venue.

Palaez Street – drop-off heading toward P. del Rosario Street, for delegates proceeding toward Cebu Normal University and CCSC

J. Alcantara Street – drop-off heading toward N. Bacalso Avenue

Parking assignments include:

VVIP Parking: South Bus Terminal

Northbound buses/ heavy vehicles: A. Soriano Street, Queen City area

Southbound buses/heavy vehicles: SRP Bypass Road, bagsakan area

For CCSC entrances, general attendees can access the venue through R. Landon Street/P. del Rosario Street, while VIPs can enter through Leon Kilat Street/N. Bacalso Avenue.

The CCTO advised motorists traveling through Cebu City’s downtown and uptown areas to plan their trips, expect moderate to heavy traffic along Osmeña Boulevard, and consider alternative bypass routes.

Traffic enforcers will man key intersections and direct motorists during the activity.

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