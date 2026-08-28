Free housing bill for low-income Filipinos pushed in Senate

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – Sen. Francis Escudero is pushing for the passage of a bill that would institutionalize free housing through usufruct, allowing qualified low-income and homeless Filipinos to occupy and use government-owned land and housing without acquiring ownership.

“Through usufruct, this bill seeks to grant Filipino families the right to occupy, use, and enjoy government land and improvements for residential purposes, while ownership remains with the State,” a statement on Friday quoted Escudero as saying during his sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2421, or the “Free Housing Through Usufruct Act,” on Wednesday.

Escudero, chair of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, said the measure would cover underprivileged and homeless Filipinos who do not own real property and are not affiliated with professional squatters or squatting syndicates.

The eligibility requirements are outlined in Section 5 of the proposed law.

Under the measure, beneficiaries would enter into written usufruct agreements specifying their rights and obligations, including property maintenance and payment of utilities.

The housing units would be strictly for residential use, with beneficiaries barred from selling, transferring, mortgaging or leasing the units to other persons.

Violators would lose their right to occupy the property and be barred from participating in government housing programs for 10 years, Escudero said.

The bill also requires the registration of usufruct agreements with the Registry of Deeds to document the arrangements and provide legal protection to beneficiaries.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development would oversee implementation, while local government units would manage the properties and ensure beneficiaries have access to basic services.

Escudero said the proposed system seeks to prevent abuse while giving qualified beneficiaries secure tenure. He noted that usufruct, a concept dating back to Roman civil law, remains relevant in addressing homelessness.

Escudero led the measure’s passage through committee deliberations before it was presented to the Senate plenary under Committee Report No. 79.

The committee report consolidated earlier bills filed by Senators Lito Lapid and Mark Villar. The measure is awaiting plenary debate and interpellation before proceeding to the period of amendments. (Leonel Abasola/PNA)

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