Jiujitsu coach upbeat on Cebuanos who reaped 11 medals in Cambodia

Cebuano jiujitsu athletes proudly show the Philippine flag during their Cambodia campaign. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Jiujitsu and Studio32 Martial Arts came away from the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU) Championships Southeast Asia in Siem Reap, Cambodia, with plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

The Cebu-based team, led by head coach and founder Niño Castro, hauled three gold medals, four silvers and four bronze medals against some of the best teams in Southeast Asia.

What made the impressive medal haul even more encouraging for Castro was that many of his athletes were competing internationally for the first time in their respective age divisions, while others were making their debut as members of the Philippine Youth Team.

Castro told CDN Digital that the experience gave his young athletes valuable exposure and confidence heading into future international competitions.

READ: Jiu-Jitsu World Championships: Cebu’s Ellise Xoe Malilay wins bronze

Very good performance overall

“We did really well, especially considering that for most of the kids who went to Cambodia, it was their first time representing the country in an official capacity as part of the Philippine Youth Team,” Castro said.

“Of course, there were mistakes along the way, some technical, some tactical. There are definitely things we can improve on. But overall, I thought it was a very good performance from the team.”

Leading Cebu’s medal haul was Gabriel Benavides, who had already made his presence felt on the international stage by winning a silver medal in his category at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Youth Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In Cambodia, Benavides added a gold medal in the no-gi male 44-kilogram division and a silver in the under-16 male -44 kg division.

Joining him as gold medalists were Keira Dominique Mercado, who topped the under-14 girls -52 kg division, and Sarah Lee Tio, who ruled the U18 women’s -63 kg no-gi competition.

READ: Cebu’s Benavides bags silver in Jiu-Jitsu World Youth Championships

Fellow Cebuano Jestoni Borres of JBDream Fitness and Cebu Jiujitsu also captured a gold medal in the adults contact male -62 kg division. He added a silver in the no-gi category.

Becoming elite

For Castro, the strong showing of his young athletes, particularly those competing in their first major international tournaments, has provided even more motivation to develop them into elite competitors.

“What makes it even more encouraging is that for some of them, this was only their first year competing in their current age divisions. They still have another one or two years in those same divisions, and they’ve already managed to medal at this level,” Castro said.

“So for us, that’s a very positive sign. They now have the experience of competing internationally, they know what the level is like, and we have a much clearer idea of what we need to work on. We’re expecting them to come back stronger and perform even better in those same divisions next year.”

Completing Cebu Jiujitsu and Studio32 Martial Arts’ medal haul were Duke Enzo Iniaki Lincuna and Stan Lee Tio, who won silver medals, while Isabelle Rae Ignacio, Kian Riley Ignacio, Clark Jacob Restauro and Keann Caelo Delos Reyes took home bronze medals.

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