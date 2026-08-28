Ouano highlights fulfilled, ongoing campaign promises in first SOCA

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano delivers his first State of the City Address on Friday. Photo: Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon FB Page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Friday used his first State of the City Address (SOCA) to account for campaign promises that have been fulfilled or set in motion, while laying out his adminstration’s priorities for the city’s continued development.

Ouano delivered his SOCA before city officials, including Congresswoman Emmarie “Lollypop” Ouano-Dizon, members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod led by Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, barangay officials, city government employees, business representatives and other stakeholders.

Health, education and basic services were among the major areas covered by Ouano, who also reported on housing, flood management, public safety, waste management, transportation, digitalization and the city’s financial position.

Several parts of his address focused on progress made on commitments he made during the 2025 campaign.

In health, Ouano cited the distribution of P25 million worth of medicines to the city’s 27 barangay health centers, the hiring of additional health workers and the expansion of services at the Mandaue City Hospital.

He said the modernization of the city hospital, one of his major campaign commitments, is now in its final pre-construction stage, with the first phase expected to begin within the next two to three months.

In education, Ouano highlighted developments at the Mandaue City College, including his campaign promise to establish a new permanent campus for the city-run college.

Site clearing for the construction of the new MCC campus has begun, with the mayor saying the facility could double the college’s enrollment capacity once completed in one to two years.

Cebu Technological University will also construct its campus beside the new MCC campus, with construction expected to begin before the end of the year.

Ouano also reported that MCC has received institutional recognition from the Commission on Higher Education and regained its UniFAST status, which he said could save the city around P40 million annually in tuition subsidies.

Another campaign promise cited in the address was the increase in financial assistance for senior citizens from P10,000 to P12,000 annually.

Ouano said the increase will be implemented gradually, with the September payout raising the assistance from P5,000 to P6,000, followed by another P1,000 increase next year.

“Makasulti na gyud ta nga: Daghan sa atong gisaad, natuman na, nasugdan na, and we are only beginning,” Ouano said.

(We can truly say now that many of the things we promised have been fulfilled, many have already been started, and we are only beginning.)

Other commitments featured in the speech included improvements to public spaces and roads, expanded free transportation, better street lighting, housing assistance, digital government services and school safety.

Flooding, which Ouano described as one of Mandaue’s biggest problems, also figured prominently in the SOCA.

He acknowledged that the city has yet to solve the problem but said his administration is pursuing both immediate measures and long-term engineering solutions, including drainage projects, waterway clearing, bridge improvements and additional pumping equipment.

Beyond projects, Ouano emphasized the need for cooperation among the city and national governments, barangays, businesses and residents, particularly in addressing flooding, waste management and the upkeep of public spaces.

Ouano also acknowledged that not all projects can be completed within a year.

On the Mandaue Sports Oval, he said more than P220 million had already been spent on site development before his administration took office, while additional technical work could require more than P300 million.

He said the project remains part of the city’s plans, but health, education and basic services are being prioritized for now.

He also presented financial figures showing increased collections and efforts to avoid a projected budget deficit, saying the city’s improved fiscal position would allow it to sustain existing programs and fund other priorities.

“More than a year ago, we gave you our word. Today, many of those promises have begun to take shape—not only in projects, but in the everyday lives of our people. Pero daghan pa ta og trabahuon. Mao nga dili ta mohunong. Magpadayon ta sa pagtuman sa atong mga saad,” Ouano said.

(But there is still much work to be done. That is why we will not stop. We will continue fulfilling the promises we made.)

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lollypop” Ouano-Dizon, in her reaction to the SOCA, described her brother as a leader who follows through on his commitments, saying his first year in office demonstrated “action, sincerity, and commitment.”

“Mayor Jonkie is a leader who keeps his word. Unsay iyang isulti, iya gyud tumanon. Unsay iyang saad, iyang paningkamotan nga mahimong realidad. True leadership is not measured by words and promises alone, but by action, results, and genuine service to the people,” said Ouano-Dizon.

(Whatever he says, he makes sure to fulfill. Whatever he promises, he works hard to turn into reality.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP