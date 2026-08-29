Ombudsman says 42 witnesses back case vs Romualdez

Facade of the Office of the Ombudsman —File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman now has 42 witnesses in its complaints for plunder, graft, bribery, and money laundering against Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez in connection with the flood control projects controversy, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said Friday.

Clavano said the 42 witnesses include 28 new witnesses identified by investigators and 14 of the 18 remaining â€œmaleta boys,â€ who claim to have served as former bodyguards of resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

Ombudsman investigators accused Romualdez and Co of alleged “concerted and coordinated acts” in “unlawfully amassing, accumulating, and acquiring ill-gotten wealth” amounting to approximately P56 billion from 2022 to 2025, some of which were purportedly delivered inn suitcases.

READ: Martin Romualdez to Ombudsman: Pre-trial recantations must be considered

Romualdez has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Four of the 18 “maleta boys” have since recanted their statements that they delivered cash in suitcases to the residence of Romualdez.

READ: Flood Control Mess: Romualdez ready to face preliminary probe, says lawyer

According to Romualdez’s lawyer Ade Fajardo, a total of 32 witnesses, who were all Co’s ex-personnel, have since withdrawn their accusations against the former House speaker.

Asked during a press conference if there is an overlap with Romualdez’s 32 witnesses and Ombudsman’s 28 witnesses, Clavano said: “28 are the new witnesses that the investigators deemed necessary so that the investigators could controvert the recantations. So that’s 28 new ones plus the 14 that are remaining from the 18. So that’s 42.”

That being said, Clavano said: “We don’t want it to become a number’s game.”

“What we want to clarify here is the quality of what people are saying. If the investigators can prove that indeed a lot of irregularities attended the recantation, then the quality of the first affidavit must be upheld,” he said of the previous affidavit of the recanters.

Clavano also noted that they have information that they were paid to recant their statements.

Asked as to who possibly bribed these individuals, he said: “Well that’s something we have to keep confidential as of now.”

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