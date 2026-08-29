DOH probes death of Cebu child after measles-rubella vaccination

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MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said it is investigating the death of a child in Cebu who reportedly died after receiving a measles-rubella (MR) vaccine.

In a statement released on Friday, the DOH extended its condolences to the childâ€™s family and said it is coordinating with relevant agencies and local health authorities as it closely monitors the case.

“Ang Department of Health (DOH) ay lubos na nakikiramay sa mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay ng mga batang naiulat na pumanaw kasunod ng implementasyon ng Phase 3 ng Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity [MR-SIA],” it expressed.

READ: Dumanjug MHO: No link yet between MR vaccine, infant’s death

(The Department of Health (DOH) extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the children reported to have passed away following the implementation of Phase 3 of the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity.)

The child had reportedly received the vaccination last Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24, according to the Dumanjug Primary Care Facility in Cebu.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccine fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

The agency said it is examining the clinical record, vaccination history, laboratory tests, and other related medical information to determine the cause of the child’s death, as part of the Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

The DOH emphasized that unusual circumstances occurring after vaccination are not automatically caused by the vaccines.

“Kailangan munang dumaan ang mga ganitong kaso sa masusing pagsusuri at imbestigasyon ng mga eksperto upang matukoy kung may kaugnayan sa pagbabakuna o kung may iba pang posibleng sanhi,” the agency added.

(Such cases must first undergo thorough analysis and investigation by experts to determine whether there is a link to the vaccination or if there are other possible causes.)

The agency further called on the public to refrain from making assumptions as investigations remain ongoing.

“Nanatiling ligtas at epektibo ang mga bakuna laban sa mga sakit na maaaring maiwasan sa pamamagitan ng pagbabakuna, kabilang ang tigdas at rubella,” it stressed.

(Vaccines against vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles and rubella, have remained safe and effective.)

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