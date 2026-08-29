Socmed restrictions for kids 14 and below gain support amid drug concerns

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has expressed support for proposals to limit social media access among children aged 14 and below amid concerns that drug syndicates may be using online platforms to recruit minors and facilitate drug transactions through coded messages.

In a statement on Friday, Las Piñas Rep. Mark Anthony Santos said he supports the proposed ban on social media access for children, an initiative also backed by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla during the House of Representatives committee on appropriations’ budget briefing on the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) proposed 2027 budget.

Santos, chairperson of the House committee on dangerous drugs, did not present data or actual incidents, but he claimed that drug syndicates are now using social media to recruit children.

READ: Regulate minors’ social media use: Cebu board members to Congress

“Our children are among the most vulnerable targets in the digital world. We cannot allow drug syndicates to use social media as a hunting ground to recruit, manipulate and expose young people to illegal drugs,” he said.

“Technology has made it easier for criminals to reach potential victims. A young person can be targeted, manipulated and eventually introduced to illegal drugs without realizing that he or she is already being drawn into a criminal network,” he added.

READ: Gatchalian revives call to ban social media for teens 16 and below

During the appropriations committee hearing on Thursday, Remulla said he agrees with the proposed social media ban, backing suggestions to restrict it for users aged 14 and below.

“I am in total agreement with the ban,” Remulla told lawmakers. “I would prefer 14-years-old and below that they be banned or restricted hours of use.”

Then on Wednesday, the Senate committee on public information and mass media endorsed a bill seeking to set 16 years old as the minimum age for social media use.

Both moves came amid fears that unrestricted social media use may have led students behind the school shooting incidents at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City last June 22 and the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City last August 18 to do these actions.

Three students were killed during the Tacloban shooting, while two, including the gunman, were confirmed dead after the incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

There is a belief that the perpetrators in both incidents were supposedly exposed to violent content online.

But Santos said that aside from violent content, the Philippines and other countries have faced problems regarding young children being recruited towards scrupulous activities, including drug trade.

Although social media platforms prohibit the sale and promotion of illegal drugs, Santos said young users could still encounter drug dealers through online accounts, private messages, and encrypted or otherwise less-visible digital channels.

Drug enforcement authorities, he added, have reported drug-related activities taking place across major online platforms, particularly messaging applications widely used in the Philippines.

“The fight against illegal drugs should not be limited to the streets. We must also confront the new methods being used by drug syndicates in cyberspace,” Santos added. —WITH REPORTS FROM RENDELL IVAN MANUEL, TRAINEE

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP