Enhanced habagat to drench western Luzon – PAGASA

The state weather bureau issued a 24-hour tropical cyclone outlook at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. — Photo from Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) spotted off Extreme Northern Luzon is expected to persist and intensify the southwest monsoon, or habagat, bringing rains to western parts of Luzon until Saturday, Aug. 29, the state weather bureau said.

During the 5 p.m. weather advisory, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz-Galicia said the enhanced habagat would bring heavy rains to the following areas:

Zambales

Bataan

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Occidental Mindoro

READ: Cebu may see rain, thunderstorms as habagat persists

This is caused by the LPA, located 560 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, within the Philippine area of responsibility, she explained.

“The rainfall is currently very concentrated in the westernmost portion of Luzon due to the continued influence of the southwest monsoon,” she said.

Meanwhile, occasional rains are expected to continue over Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Oriental Mindoro due to the habagat, according to Pagasa.

The southwest monsoon may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

On the other hand, Mindanao will continue to be affected by the anticyclone, or high-pressure area, bringing localized thunderstorms.

“As for Mindanao, the weather is currently quite warm due to an anticyclone reaching or affecting the area. Localized thunderstorms are still possible, but expect only brief downpours,” she reported.

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