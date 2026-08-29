LOOK: PCG rescues 6 from half-submerged motorbanca off Malapascua Island

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Station North Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Six individuals were rescued from a half-submerged motorbanca floating off Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan, Cebu.

In a report released on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station North Cebu said the rescue was carried out in coordination with local police in the vicinity of Sitio Tawigan on Malapascua Island.

“All passengers were safely transferred to the responding motorbanca, while CGSS (Coast Guard Sub-Station) Malapascua personnel simultaneously carried out towing operations using a flatboat,” read part of the report.

READ: Fisherman rescued after motorized banca capsized off Lapu-Lapu waters

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Station North Cebu

The PCG said the motorbanca encountered problems while navigating the waters off Sitio Tawigan. The distressed vessel was spotted and reported to the police, who later sought assistance from the PCG.

A search-and-rescue team from the CGSS Malapascua was dispatched to assist the six passengers aboard the motorbanca.

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Station North Cebu

The passengers were transferred to the responding motorbanca, while the half-submerged vessel was towed to the shoreline of Malapascua Island using a flatboat, the PCG said.

“The successful operation underscores the Philippine Coast Guard’s commitment to the preservation of life at sea through prompt response, operational readiness, and effective search and rescue capabilities. It likewise highlights the importance of strong inter-agency cooperation in promoting maritime safety and security and safeguarding coastal communities within Northern Cebu,” read part of the PCG report.

Additional details on the incident remain unavailable as of this writing.

READ: Fisher rescued after motorbanca sinks off Romblon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP