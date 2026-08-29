MGB-7: Bogo City sinkhole still expanding, area flagged as ‘high-risk’

Authorities from the City Government of Bogo conducted an initial inspection of a reported sinkhole in Purok Indilicio, Barangay Guadalupe, Bogo City, which was initially estimated to span around 15 meters. | Photo courtesy of the City Government of Bogo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The sinkhole in Bogo City, Cebu, continues to expand, with portions of its rim collapsing as rumbling sounds and groundwater flow suggest the presence of a potentially wider underground cavity system, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Regional Office VII (MGB-7).

In its Geohazard Threat Advisory, MGB-7 classified the actively expanding sinkhole in Sitio Indilicio, Purok Libog 1, Barangay Guadalupe as a “high-risk ground collapse area.”

The bureau issued the classification after its technical personnel conducted a field assessment on August 22 and 23 following reports of continuing ground subsidence at the site.

The ground movement was first observed at around 4:45 a.m. on August 20, when what initially appeared to be a depression developed in the area.

Sinkhole continues to widen

MGB-7 identified the feature as a cover collapse sinkhole measuring roughly 15 by 25 meters across.

The opening grew by about two meters between August 22 and 23 alone, based on the bureau’s assessment.

Drone imagery and visual surveys indicated that the collapse formed above a subsurface cavity located roughly 15 meters below ground, with the cavity trending from north-northwest to south-southeast.

The sinkhole, however, has not stabilized as of this writing.

MGB-7 said sections of the sinkhole’s rim have been occasionally giving way and collapsing into the cavity below, indicating that the ground collapse remains progressive.

Geologists also heard rumbling sounds during their assessment, which they said indicate subsurface collapse and could lead to further enlargement of the sinkhole.

Groundwater flow in the area likewise indicates a wider underground cavity system, raising concern that the collapse may not be an isolated surface feature.

House near sinkhole’s rim

The continuing expansion has also brought the sinkhole close to nearby residences.

MGB-7 said the nearest house stands only about 18 meters from the sinkhole’s expanding rim.

Affected residents have already been briefed about the hazard and advised to evacuate pre-emptively whenever heavy rains occur.

The bureau recommended that Bogo City establish and strictly enforce a no-entry buffer zone of at least 20 meters from the sinkhole’s rim, with the distance to be adjusted outward depending on continued monitoring.

It also recommended a wider controlled-access zone of at least 50 meters to keep out onlookers and non-residents.

MGB-7 warned that gatherings near the sinkhole could add surface load and vibration to ground that is already unstable.

2 older sinkholes nearby

The concern extends beyond the newly expanding sinkhole.

MGB-7 identified two other cover collapse sinkholes in the vicinity. One about 100 meters southwest and another about 65 meters northeast of the new sinkhole.

Both older sinkholes reportedly formed following the 2025 Bogo Bay Fault earthquake.

Their locations on opposite sides of the new sinkhole suggest that the area could be situated above an interconnected or laterally extensive underground cavity or conduit system, rather than the new sinkhole being an isolated collapse, according to the bureau.

MGB-7 conducted a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey to determine the extent of the underground cavity.

However, the bureau said the radar signals were attenuated beyond a depth of five to six meters because of the clayey composition of the subsurface layer.

As a result, the full depth and lateral extent of the cavity could not be confirmed.

Monitoring, evacuation urged

Given the continuing ground movement, MGB-7 recommended continuous monitoring of the sinkhole and surrounding areas.

The bureau also urged residents to immediately report any new ground cracks or unusual sounds to the Bogo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Pre-emptive evacuation or relocation should also be considered if the sinkhole continues to expand toward homes, particularly during and after heavy rainfall or earthquake-related ground shaking, MGB-7 said.

The bureau said it remains ready to provide further technical assistance to the City Government of Bogo.

Warning against misinformation

MGB-7 also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information about the sinkhole, particularly on social media.

The bureau said it had observed online posts and messages containing unverified claims, exaggerated figures, and manipulated photos and videos that misinterpret the sinkhole’s size, depth or cause.

Such misinformation, MGB-7 said, could either trigger unnecessary panic or, just as dangerously, cause residents to underestimate a hazard that remains active.

The public was urged to rely on official advisories from MGB-7, the Bogo City government and the CDRRMO, and to report false or misleading posts about the sinkhole to local authorities.

Residents and content creators planning to visit or film the site were likewise reminded that the area falls within a restricted buffer zone, and entry for content-gathering purposes is not allowed while the ground remains unstable.

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