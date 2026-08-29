Halad sa Pagtuo: Capitol warns public against buying wristbands

Due to public demand, the Cebu Provincial Government gave out 2,000 Halad sa Pagtuo wristbands in advance on Friday, August 28 at the Parking Lot 1 of the Cebu Provincial Capitol Compound. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Province FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government is reminding the public not to buy wristbands being offered for the “Halad sa Pagtuo” celebration, stressing that admission to the event is free.

The reminder comes as the province holds its faith and cultural celebration at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) later today, Saturday, August 29.

Wristbands serve as passes

According to the provincial government, 2,000 free gate passes were distributed in advance on Friday, August 28, on a first-come, first-served basis, with one pass allotted per person due to public demand.

READ: Halad sa Pagtuo to reroute Cebu traffic on Aug. 29 procession

Montecillo warned the public against buying wristbands from anyone attempting to sell them.

“Among gi-warn ang mga taw nga basig naay mamaligya og wrist band. Dili intawn ni baligya. Ayaw mo pamalit kay dili ni baligya,” Montecillo said in a statement.

READ: Halad sa Pagtuo 2026: What to know about this Cebu festival

(We are warning the public that someone may try to sell wristbands. These are not for sale. Please do not buy them because they are not being sold.)

Manage crowd

Montecillo said the use of passes and wristbands is intended to help strengthen security, maintain order at the venue and preserve the solemnity of the celebration.

READ: Cebu Province rebrands annual festival as ‘Halad sa Pagtuo’

Organizers earlier said they are expecting around 10,000 attendees, including members of the public, local officials and Capitol personnel.

The event will bring together 50 local government units (LGUs), including Cebu’s three highly urbanized cities.

However, Alcantara, Daanbantayan and Cordova are expected to skip this year’s celebration due to conflicting local fiesta schedules.

Procession

The procession will begin at the Provincial Capitol at 2:30 p.m. today and will proceed along the length of Osmeña Boulevard before entering the CCSC.

Participating LGUs will bring decorated carrozas carrying the primary patron saints of their respective towns and cities.

Cebu City will have two carrozas carrying the Sto. Niño de Cebu and Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe de Cebu, the patron saint of the entire Cebu Province.

Performances to follow

A Holy Mass will follow the procession at the CCSC. After the Mass, the participating carrozas will be blessed at the sports center by parish priests from the participating areas.

The celebration will also feature volunteer performances from Sinulog sa Carmen, Tuba Festival of Borbon, Bisnok Festival of Dumanjug, La Torta Festival of Argao, Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City, Dagitab Festival of the City of Naga, and Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City.

Concert King Martin Nievera is scheduled to perform at the CCSC grand stand.

Montecillo previously said the program is expected to finish early, noting that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro does not want the event to run late so participants from the LGUs can return home early.

“One thing is for sure. We will finish early because the governor does not want late events,” Montecillo said.

Religious devotion

Montecillo said the province wants the event to bring together Cebu’s religious devotion and local cultural traditions.

The provincial government chose the name “Halad sa Pagtuo” to emphasize the religious character of this year’s celebration.

Montecillo described the event as an offering of thanksgiving for the blessings received by Cebuanos and the relationship between the province and its LGUs.

“We are calling this as ‘Halad’ because this is an offertory of thanksgiving sa tanan natong blessings, sa tanan natong maayong relasyon sa LGUs ug sa Kapitolyo,” she said.

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