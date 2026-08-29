Cebu to see localized thunderstorms, moderate winds this weekend

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu can expect generally fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms this weekend, the state weather bureau said Saturday, August 29.

In its daily forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Cebu may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The province will also experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas throughout the day.

READ: Cebu may see rain, thunderstorms during Halad sa Pagtuo 2026

Temperatures in Cebu may range from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius, Pagasa added.

Monsoon rains

Meanwhile, Luzon and parts of the Visayas will experience cloudy skies and rains due to the southwest monsoon, or habagat, Pagasa said.

READ: Pagasa: Habagat still affecting Luzon; fair weather in Visayas, Mindanao

In a weather advisory issued at 5 a.m. Saturday, the bureau warned of heavy rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters in Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, and Pampanga.

Rainfall of 50 to 100 mm is also expected in Ilocos Norte, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro on Saturday.

The rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Localized thunderstorms are expected in the rest of the country.

Two LPAs monitored

Pagasa is also monitoring two low-pressure areas (LPAs), one inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and another outside the PAR.

As of 3 a.m. Saturday, the LPA inside the PAR was located 520 kilometers (km) north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

The bureau said the system has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and may exit the PAR in the next few days.

The other LPA was located outside the PAR, about 1,580 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m. Saturday.

It has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and may enter the PAR this weekend.

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